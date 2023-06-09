Floating pipelines

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers are designed and built specifically for carrying the gas at sea at a temperature of below -163C. To build a large LNG vessel is known as one of the toughest tasks in the world’s shipbuilding industry.

Since delivering the first self-built LNG carrier in 2008 after 10 years of effort, Chinese shipbuilders quickly grew into a major powerhouse in the industry by winning more than 30 per cent of global orders for LNG carriers in 2022.

Watch this video to find out more.