Floating pipelines

Friday 09 June 2023 12:28
Challenge: To build a large LNG vessel is one of the toughest tasks in the world’s shipbuilding industry

(China Daily)

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers are designed and built specifically for carrying the gas at sea at a temperature of below -163C. To build a large LNG vessel is known as one of the toughest tasks in the world’s shipbuilding industry.

Since delivering the first self-built LNG carrier in 2008 after 10 years of effort, Chinese shipbuilders quickly grew into a major powerhouse in the industry by winning more than 30 per cent of global orders for LNG carriers in 2022.

Watch this video to find out more.

