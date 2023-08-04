Village Super League looks to net profits

Rongjiang was an obscure county in Guizhou province until May when it became famous for staging the Village Super League, or cunchao, a grassroots football tournament.

The county in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, which has a population of 385,000, has welcomed more than one million tourists since the rural football tournament began on May 13, 2023.

“It has become a phenomenon,” said Lin Tao, deputy director of the tourism bureau of Rongjiang.

“Every week, more than 40,000 spectators flock to the stadium for the ‘Super Saturday’ games. As of the end of June, the tournament has had more than 20 billion views on the internet,” he said.

Over the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday alone, the county received 350,000 tourists and tourism income reached 444 million yuan (£48 million), about five times the amount for the same period last year.

Thanks to the festive atmosphere, uncomplicated and exciting style of play, and some spectacular goals, the event has gained a widespread following.

Former England football star Michael Owen recorded a video message expressing his support for the competition, while former Asian Footballer of the Year, retired China international Fan Zhiyi, led a team to interact with the local players.

“The locals are really moved and feel proud about the attention and influx of visitors to Rongjiang,” said Yang Yajiang, headmaster of a local primary school and one of the initiators of the tournament. “Many villagers offer to help, distributing free bottled water and snacks. People here are united as one family.”

Organised by the county’s football association, the tournament has a group stage followed by a knockout format, with 20 teams competing. The players are from all walks of life and include farmers, vendors, small business owners, construction workers and excavator drivers.

Divided into two groups, the teams compete on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the final held on July 29.

“It is a pure football competition with no financial interests involved,” said Yang.

What sets the Village Super League apart from other sports events are the vibrant displays of ethnic cultures and traditions at the tournament.

Spectators from the Yao ethnic group in Rongjiang county perform a traditional dance and music before a football match of the Village Super League in June 2023 (PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)

As players of both teams walk on the field for a game, they are accompanied by their cheer squads dressed in traditional ethnic costumes and carrying local specialties such as glutinous rice, cured fish and other distinctive products.

The half-time break features folk songs and dance performances and ethnic costumes are also on display. Spectators even join the dancers on the field, creating a festive atmosphere of celebration and unity.

Di Wenke, a 35-year-old wheelchair performer from the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was captivated by the lively atmosphere after watching short videos of the tournament on social media.

Despite the challenges of travelling in a wheelchair, he embarked on a 1,367-mile journey to Rongjiang.

“People from different ethnic groups shared their dance and cuisine. I felt really happy to be with them,” said Di. “The trip was worth it.”

Rongjiang is home to 15 ethnic groups that make up about 83 per cent of the county’s population.

The county has a rich football history and a solid foundation, with 14 football fields, 35 registered teams, and thousands of football players.

“In Rongjiang, there are nearly 50,000 football enthusiasts. Every village has at least one football team,” said Xu Bo, head of Rongjiang county.

Rural football matches have taken place regularly since the 1990s. When there was a lack of facilities, football players used barren land as a field and wooden stakes for the posts. The boundaries were marked out with lime powder.

Nowadays, there are 14 regulation football fields that are provided for teams to use free of charge.

Although the players may not be as skilful as professionals, fans appreciate their dedication and enthusiasm. However, there are bursts of exquisite passing and shooting to thrill the crowds.

During a match in May, Wu Chuguo, a decoration worker from Liubaitang village, scored a spectacular goal from 131ft that ignited the crowd.

The Village Super League, which has become a magnet for tourists across China, has driven local economic development in tourism, catering, accommodation, the cultural and creative sector, and agricultural products.

Rongjiang is located in remote mountain areas and previously suffered from a lack of roads and limited flow of information. Today, improved transportation infrastructure enables visitors easy access.