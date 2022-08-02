Jump to content
The romantic story behind China’s Valentine’s Day

Tuesday 02 August 2022 10:04
China Daily: The romantic story behind China’s Valentine's Day

The seventh day of the seventh lunar month is Qixi, widely regarded as China’s Valentine’s Day. The festival falls on August 4 in 2022.

Legend has it that the youngest daughter of the Jade Emperor (the ruler of the world according to the legend), the Weaver Girl, became tired of her boring immortal life and decided to descend to the mortal world.

She met and fell in love with a cowherd, a union to which the Jade Emperor strongly objected, and he forcibly separated them by the Milky Way, leaving them torn apart by the galaxy, only allowing them to meet once a year, on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.

The distance did not weaken their affection towards one another, as they still loved each other and looked forward to meeting once a year.

Watch this video to learn more about the legend, as well as traditions and customs related to Qixi.

