A city in wetland

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
China Daily
Monday 05 December 2022 11:33
<p>Wuhan wetlands </p>

Wuhan wetlands

(China Daily)

The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of China’s accession to the Convention on Wetlands. The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) took place on November 5-13, with its main sessions held in Wuhan, Hubei province.

It was the first time that such a meeting had been held in China. The theme for this year was “Wetlands Action for People and Nature”.

Located at the confluence of the Yangtze River and the Hanjiang River, Wuhan is home to numerous rivers and hundreds of lakes. Wetlands in Wuhan now span 400,300 acres, which cover 18.9 per cent of the city’s total area and make Wuhan deserve its reputation as “the city of wetland”.

Watch this video to learn more about wetland protection in Wuhan.

China Daily: A city in wetland

