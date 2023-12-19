Jump to content

China earthquake – live: At least 116 dead as rescuers battle sub-zero temperatures in search for survivors

Hundreds of injured survivors are stranded in -15C conditions after 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 19 December 2023 04:55
<p>In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a collapsed building in Caotan village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Haidong City, northwestern China's Qinghai Province</p>

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a collapsed building in Caotan village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Haidong City, northwestern China's Qinghai Province

(AP)

At least 116 people are dead and around 500 injured after an earthquake struck a mountainous region of northwestern China.

Rescue workers are braving sub-zero temperatures as a search and rescue operation is underway in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai provinces.

The earthquake struck at 11.59pm (4pm GMT) at a shallow depth of 10km, causing extensive damage.

It was followed by a second 5.5 magnitude earthquake hours later in neighbouring Xinjiang.

The earthquake damaged nearly 5,000 houses and knocked out power, communications and water lines, while roads were also badly impacted.

President Xi Jinping said “all efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured in a timely manner, and minimise casualties”.

China’s finance ministry and emergency management ministry jointly allocated 200m yuan (£22.1m) for the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces, CCTV reported.

Authorities racing to save survivors after 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Emergency workers are scrambling to reach survivors in sub-zero temperatures in China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake flattened houses and killed scores of people.

At least 116 people have died and 500 others are injured, including several in critical condition, after the earthquake struck towns as people slept or prepared for the night.

The epicentre was about 1,300km (800 miles) southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital.

Shweta Sharma19 December 2023 04:55
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the deadly earthquake in China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

Shweta Sharma19 December 2023 04:39

