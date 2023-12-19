In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a collapsed building in Caotan village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Haidong City, northwestern China's Qinghai Province (AP)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 116 people are dead and around 500 injured after an earthquake struck a mountainous region of northwestern China.

Rescue workers are braving sub-zero temperatures as a search and rescue operation is underway in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai provinces.

The earthquake struck at 11.59pm (4pm GMT) at a shallow depth of 10km, causing extensive damage.

It was followed by a second 5.5 magnitude earthquake hours later in neighbouring Xinjiang.

The earthquake damaged nearly 5,000 houses and knocked out power, communications and water lines, while roads were also badly impacted.

President Xi Jinping said “all efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured in a timely manner, and minimise casualties”.

China’s finance ministry and emergency management ministry jointly allocated 200m yuan (£22.1m) for the earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces, CCTV reported.

Recommended At least 116 killed by earthquake in northwestern China