At least 111 killed by earthquake in northwestern China

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has killed 111 people and injured another 230 in a mountainous region of northwestern China on Monday night.

The earthquake struck at 11.59pm (4pm GMT) at a shallow depth of 10km in Gansu province and neighbouring Qinghai province, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

It was followed by a second 5.5 magnitude earthquake hours later in neighbouring Xinjiang.

Emergency workers are carrying out search and rescue operations in Gansu and Qinghai, braving freezing weather conditions at high altitudes.

The earthquake has damaged over 4,700 houses as well as major roads, and knocked out power and communication lines, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Water supply lines were also reported to have been impacted.

President Xi Jinping said “all efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured in a timely manner, and minimise casualties”.

Around 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai, CCTV said.

Gansu is one of China’s poorest regions, bordering Mongolia between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus. It is currently witnessing freezing conditions, with overnight lows in the area recorded at minus -15C to -9C, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Video footage showed patients arriving at hospitals, while rescuers combed through the debris of buildings that had collapsed in the dark of night. University students in Lanzhou rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post, showing images of young people standing outside.

Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area with make-shift accommodation being set up for those rendered homeless, CCTV said.