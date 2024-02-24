At least 15 killed and 44 injured in fire at residential building in eastern China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in China after a fire at an apartment in Nanjing city, said local authorities.

The blaze appears to have started on the first floor of the building on Friday morning where electric bikes were kept.

It was extinguished by 6am, with the rescue operation being wrapped up by 2pm. At least 44 people were sent to the hospital for treatment, of whom one person was in critical condition. More than 500 affected residents were moved to hotels, reported South China Morning Post.

Residents were woken up by the sound of an explosion around 4.30am, with fire surging upwards. Footage showed a skyscraper on fire with black smoke emitting while a ball of fire spread to the exterior of the building.

Authorities received calls for help around 4.39am. At least 25 fire trucks dispatched to the site set off the blaze, said the emergency services.

Nanjing mayor Chen Zhichang expressed his condolences to the victims, adding that the authorities were “deeply saddened” by the incident, reported CNN.

“We will… give the victims and society an answer,” he said as he added that there is an investigation underway.

Aerial view of the fire at a residential building in Nanjing city, Jiangsu province on 23 February 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

China has had several fires over the past year, a school dormitory fire killed 13 students in Central China’s Henan province. Seven staff members were taken into police custody over that incident.

Earlier, in January, at least 39 were killed and nine injured after a fire at a street shop in Jiangxi Province.

After the deadly fire in the country, China’s president Xi Jinping demanded that all efforts be made to curb accidents and ensure people’s safety, according to Xinhua News.

In another separate incident last month, at least 13 students died in a blaze after fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province.

Last April, a fire in a hospital in Beijing killed 29 people. Patients trapped in the multistory building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows, as seen in videos circulating on social media.