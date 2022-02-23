China accuses US of creating ‘fear and panic’ over Ukraine crisis

China has accused the US of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for diplomatic talks to ease tensions in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China is opposed to new unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia, reiterating a longstanding Chinese position.

She said the US was fueling tensions by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine, without mentioning Russia’s deployment of as many as 190,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

“On the Ukraine issue, unlike the US, which keeps sending weapons to Ukraine, creating fear and panic and even playing up the threat of war, China has been calling on all parties to respect and pay attention to each other’s legitimate security concerns, work together to solve problems through negotiations and consultations, and maintain regional peace and stability,” Ms Hua said.

Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia following Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk - two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow rebels - and order Russian troops across the border for “peacekeeping”.

The sanctions slapped by the US and its allies on Russia have been rendered ineffective in abating the hostility and tensions in the region, according to Ms Hua, who said they had caused “serious difficulties to relevant countries’ economies and livelihoods”.

She added that Washington should “never undermine the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties when dealing with the Ukraine issue and relations with Russia”.

The Chinese official did not comment on the fact that the US, France, Japan and other countries have repeatedly pressed for diplomatic talks to bring the situation under control.

The outcome of the Ukraine crisis is seen as having ramifications for China over its threat to invade Taiwan, a close US ally, and its border dispute with India and its claims in the South China and East China seas, where it has raised concerns over conflict with Japan, the Philippines and others.

Those attacking China for taking a contradictory stand on respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity were “either driven by ulterior motives or deliberately distorting or misinterpreting China”, Ms Hua said.

She added: “To correctly and objectively understand the Ukraine situation and seek a rational and peaceful solution, it is necessary to understand the merits of the Ukraine issue and properly address relevant countries’ legitimate security concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”

China is Russia’s closest ally and the two nations have backed each other in recent weeks as the crisis worsens in Ukraine.

The diplomatic ties between Beijing and Moscow have improved under the leadership of Chinese president Xi Jinping and his counterpart Mr Putin.

China is the only nation to have issued a joint statement siding with Russia’s stance on Nato expansion in former Soviet territories.