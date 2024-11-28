Chinese companies apologise after outrage over shorter sanitary pads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several Chinese brands have apologised to women in the country after it was found that their sanitary pads were often smaller than advertised.

Earlier this month, viral videos and investigations revealed discrepancies between listed and actual pad lengths, with some products being at least 10mm shorter, the local media said.

After the scandal, amplified by the hashtag “sanitary pad length fraud” on Weibo, Chinese women are now demanding accurate labelling for the usable absorbent length of the pads.

An investigation by the Chinese outlet The Paper earlier found that nearly 90 per cent of sanitary pads were at least 10mm shorter than advertised, with even smaller absorbent layers inside.

While national standards allow a 4 per cent size discrepancy, they don’t regulate absorbent layer lengths.

In one viral clip, an influencer measured the absorbent pads inside products from top Chinese brands, including ABC, revealing that the listed sizes on the packaging reflect total pad lengths, not the usable absorbent area.

In an early video posted on 3 November on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, a user measured nine sanitary pad brands with a tape measure, revealing that all were shorter than the lengths stated on their packaging.

Earlier this month, ABC said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and promised to improve its products to achieve “zero deviation”. Other brands like Shecare and Beishute have also issued public apologies.

Following the widespread outrage, authorities announced plans to revise national standards on sanitary pads.

ABC had also earlier fueled further outrage when its customer service dismissively told a complainant to “choose not to buy” if they were unhappy with length discrepancies. The brand later apologised for the “inappropriate” response.

“Sanitary pads are already incredibly expensive, and now they’re even falsifying the length,” read one post on Weibo. “Do these people have no morals, trying to make money off women like this?”