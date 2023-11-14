Hong Kong residents panic-buying bedbug insecticides amid fears of global outbreak

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hong Kong residents have started panic-buying bedbug insecticides over fears of an outbreak, local media reported.

Last week, Hong Kong authorities started distributing bedbug warning leaflets to passengers at the airport amid rising reports of infestations in South Korea, France, and the UK.

This came after the South Korean government said bedbug infestation cases were rising across the country. There was a high alert nationwide at bathhouses, university dormitories, and train stations.

Inquiries over pest control in Hong Kong have also shot up over bedbug fears.

A widely circulated photo showing a brown, oval-shaped insect on a seat of an Airport Express train last week has caused apprehension and paranoia among residents regarding a potential influx of bedbugs in Hong Kong.

As a precautionary measure prompted by online photos of the suspected bugs, Hong Kong’s rail operator MTR subway system disinfected trains. No infestation has been detected so far. Local reports say that authorities are proactively cleaning public transit.

Cathay Pacific and Korean Air, among major air carriers, said they have contingency plans prepared and have not identified any bedbugs on their aircraft as of now, according to reports.

The Airport Authority also recently said that it is assessing bedbug prevention measures, focusing especially on airlines from high-risk areas like South Korea.

Francisco Pazos, owner of a pest control company Nobedbugs-HK told the South China Morning Post: “Hong Kong is like Disneyland for bedbugs … because it is so dense, there are lots of places for them to lay eggs but also move from person to person.”

He said that the company would usually handle about 400 requests to deal with in a month’s time. However, this time “we have done a month’s work in the last three days. The amount of work we have right now is unbelievable”.

The bedbug infestations in France and the UK – and now several cases of infestations in the US as well – have alarmed authorities in many countries. Social media is also flooded with pictures and stories of people encountering bedbugs.

During the recent Singles’ Day festival, the Hong Kong-based e-commerce platform Shopline experienced a 172-fold surge in pest control item sales compared to regular volumes, reported the media.

Meanwhile, Yuen Ming-chi, former head of the Pest Control Advisory Section, has suggested that maintaining good hygiene and inspecting items from infected areas should suffice to keep bedbugs at bay. He insisted that the bedbug issue has persisted for decades in Hong Kong. However, more media reports and viral content online have increased public awareness of the problem.

“Insecticide powder and liquid available over the counter are effective in killing bedbugs if used correctly. Nevertheless, the application should be carried out by professional pest control operators who have experience in searching infested sites,” he said.

Bedbugs have seen a “global resurgence” recently. It started in Paris in September and last month a French politician Mathilde Panot told Parliament that “these little insects are spreading despair in our country”.

In Hong Kong, authorities have asked the public to “stay vigilant and check if there are bedbugs in hotel rooms or public places while travelling abroad”.

It has also urged those returning to Hong Kong “to check their personal luggage for bedbugs and wash clothes in hot water – 60 degrees Celsius – when necessary”.