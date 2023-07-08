For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Janet Yellen highlighted record bilateral trade between the US and China and also spoke about a “fair set of rules” during her four-day China visit.

The US treasury secretary’s China visit is Washington’s latest attempt to repair ties as the two superpowers face dwindling ties and have frequently been at loggerheads with each other.

During her meetings with top Chinese officials on Saturday, Yellen, 76, told vice premier He Lifeng that a 2022 record in bilateral US-Chinese trade showed there is “ample room for our firms to engage in trade and investment”. Recent trade data accessed by Reuters said two-way trade between the two countries hit a record $690bn last year.

The secretary also suggested that the US and China must communicate better.

“Amid a complicated global economic outlook, there is a pressing need for the two largest economies to closely communicate and exchange views on our responses to various challenges,” she said, adding that the move would “help both sides more fully understand the global economic outlook and make better decisions to strengthen our economies”.

During the meetings, Ms Yellen expressed that Washington wants to ensure healthy competition with a “fair set of rules” that would benefit both China and the US over time.

Speaking to a group of women economists on Saturday, Ms Yellen said she’s “in Beijing at this critical time because, for all the disagreements between our nations, President Biden and I believe it is in the best interests of our peoples to put our relationship on a better track and to maintain open and honest lines of communication”.

“I strongly believe that the relationship between our two countries is rooted in the solid ties between the American and Chinese people. It is important that we keep nurturing and deepening these ties, especially as China reopens after three years of Covid lockdowns.”

(AP)

Moving forward, Ms Yellen expressed that the US would continue to communicate directly its concerns about specific economic practices and would take targeted actions to protect its national security.

She urged China not to allow any disagreements to “lead to misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, which can unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship”.

While the US and China have mutual political, economic and security interests, there are also unresolved concerns, with differentiating views such as on the political status of Taiwan or territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

She also urged for the world’s two biggest economies to combat the “existential threat” of the climate crisis.

“Continued US-China cooperation on climate finance is critical,” Ms Yellen said in a prepared text at a climate roundtable in Beijing.

“As the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and the largest investors in renewable energy, we have both a joint responsibility and ability to lead the way.”

Additional reporting by agencies