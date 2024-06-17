Chinese vessel and Philippine supply ship collide in South China Sea, China says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship rammed into each other on the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, China’s coast guard said, blaming the Philippines “entirely”.

It claimed that a Philippine supply ship entered the waters near the contested Second Thomas Shoal and “ignored China’s repeated solemn warnings – and dangerously approached a Chinese vessel in normal navigation in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision”.

The Philippines government has not immediately commented on the incident.

China and the Philippines have frequently clashed on the disputed Spratly Islands. According to the Philippines, the shoal falls within its internationally recognised exclusive economic zone and often cites a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea.

This is the latest showdown in one of the world’s most hotly disputed waters, after a similar confrontation was seen in March earlier this year.

