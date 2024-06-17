Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chinese vessel and Philippine supply ship collide in South China Sea, China says

China claims Philippine ship ‘ignored its repeated solemn warnings’

Arpan Rai
Monday 17 June 2024 05:21
Comments
A China Coast Guard ship (R) sailing past a Philippine fishing boat in the disputed South China Sea
A China Coast Guard ship (R) sailing past a Philippine fishing boat in the disputed South China Sea (AFP via Getty Images)

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship rammed into each other on the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, China’s coast guard said, blaming the Philippines “entirely”.

It claimed that a Philippine supply ship entered the waters near the contested Second Thomas Shoal and “ignored China’s repeated solemn warnings – and dangerously approached a Chinese vessel in normal navigation in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision”.

The Philippines government has not immediately commented on the incident.

China and the Philippines have frequently clashed on the disputed Spratly Islands. According to the Philippines, the shoal falls within its internationally recognised exclusive economic zone and often cites a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea.

This is the latest showdown in one of the world’s most hotly disputed waters, after a similar confrontation was seen in March earlier this year.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in