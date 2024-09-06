Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1725595377

Super Typhoon Yagi live: China and Hong Kong raise emergency alerts as dozens of flights cancelled

Vietnam, Thailand and Laos will also face effects of Typhoon Yagi

Stuti Mishra,Jane Dalton
Friday 06 September 2024 05:02
Storm Yagi heads for Chinese coast after flooding roads in the Philippines

China is bracing itself for the arrival of super-typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as emergency alerts were raised, schools were shut and flights cancelled.

Yagi, which has doubled in strength after hitting the Philippines earlier this week, now packs sustained winds of 209 kmph (130 mph) near its eye, making it the second-most powerful cyclone this year anywhere in the world after Hurricane Beryl.

On Thursday morning its epicentre was 610km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province. Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.

Authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau have shut schools, suspended flights, and raised typhoon alerts as the storm nears. Hong Kong’s stock exchange may close if its No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place on Friday.

Super-typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only nine out of 106 from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.

Recommended
1725595377

Super Typhoon Yagi drenches southern China as it inches closer

Powerful gales and heavy rain from Super Typhoon Yagi drenched southern China on Friday, with schools shut for the second day and flights cancelled.

China's government sent task forces to Guangdong and Hainan to guide flood and typhoon prevention, official news agency Xinhua said as authorities issued high risk warnings for geological disasters in northern Shanxi, southern Guangdong and most areas of Hainan island.

In Hainan's capital Haikou, streets were deserted as people stayed indoors, photographs on social media showed.

Stuti Mishra6 September 2024 05:02
1725591600

Yagi left 14 dead in Philippines

Storm Yagi heads for Chinese coast after leaving 14 dead in the Philippines

Storm is expected to strengthen into a typhoon as it continues northwest toward southern China

Jane Dalton6 September 2024 04:00
1725587100

How storm threatening Hainan and Vietnam

A map from Accuweather shows the worst of the storm sitting east, west and south of the island of Hainan, and just off Vietnam.

(Accuweather)
Jane Dalton6 September 2024 02:45
1725582000

Residents of Haikou city ‘in great danger'

Residents of the city of Haikou on the island of Hainan are in the direct line of super-typhoon Yagi, it’s claimed.

“This is a very dangerous situation for the city of Haikou, #Hainan, a city that has 2 million people who are in great danger as it looks like Typhoon #Yagi is making a direct aim on it,” said @StormHQwx, a social media account that gives storm forecasts and analysis.

Jane Dalton6 September 2024 01:20
1725577260

Six people killed by Japan storm last week

It’s only a week since Typhoon Shanshan lashed Japan, killing six people and injuring at least 130.

It also caused flight cancellations, train suspensions and factory shutdowns:

Typhoon Shanshan wreaks havoc across Japan despite weakening to tropical storm

Six dead and over 130 injured, says Fire and Disaster Management Agency

Jane Dalton6 September 2024 00:01
1725573622

Three people injured in high winds and rain

Two men and a woman in Hong Kong were injured during the storm and needed hospital treatment, the South China Morning Post reports.

And 32 reports of fallen trees have been received, it said.

A second amber warning of heavy rain was issued.

Jane Dalton5 September 2024 23:00
1725570022

Airport footage shows gale-force winds

Footage from ​​Hong Kong International Airport illustrates how strong the winds already are in the region.

Jane Dalton5 September 2024 22:00
1725566422

Typhoons fuelled by climate crisis

Yagi strengthened into a super-typhoon on Wednesday night as it barreled towards China.

Typhoons are becoming stronger, fuelled by warmer oceans, amid climate change, scientists say. Read more here about typhoons around the world since 2017.

Jane Dalton5 September 2024 21:00
1725562822

Yagi intensifies slightly

Gale-force winds are hitting Hong Kong and the Pearl River Estuary, with occasional storm winds offshore and on high ground, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

Yagi, which is skirting the southwest of the territory, has intensified slightly.

Intense rainbands associated with Yagi will continue to bring heavy squally showers, the observatory said, adding: “Members of the public should remain on the alert.”

Jane Dalton5 September 2024 20:00
1725560111

Typhoon equivalent to category 4 hurricane

The typhoon has wind speeds equivalent to a category 4 hurricane, according to the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, with maximum sustained winds of about 150 mph.

The storm is forecast to hit Guangdong and Hainan provinces after moving west over the South China Sea on Friday evening.

A window is taped in anticipation of typhoon Yagi at a clothing store in Hong Kong
A window is taped in anticipation of typhoon Yagi at a clothing store in Hong Kong (REUTERS)
Jane Dalton5 September 2024 19:15

