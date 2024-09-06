Super Typhoon Yagi live: China and Hong Kong raise emergency alerts as dozens of flights cancelled
Vietnam, Thailand and Laos will also face effects of Typhoon Yagi
China is bracing itself for the arrival of super-typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as emergency alerts were raised, schools were shut and flights cancelled.
Yagi, which has doubled in strength after hitting the Philippines earlier this week, now packs sustained winds of 209 kmph (130 mph) near its eye, making it the second-most powerful cyclone this year anywhere in the world after Hurricane Beryl.
On Thursday morning its epicentre was 610km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province. Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.
Authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau have shut schools, suspended flights, and raised typhoon alerts as the storm nears. Hong Kong’s stock exchange may close if its No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place on Friday.
Super-typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only nine out of 106 from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.
Super Typhoon Yagi drenches southern China as it inches closer
Powerful gales and heavy rain from Super Typhoon Yagi drenched southern China on Friday, with schools shut for the second day and flights cancelled.
China's government sent task forces to Guangdong and Hainan to guide flood and typhoon prevention, official news agency Xinhua said as authorities issued high risk warnings for geological disasters in northern Shanxi, southern Guangdong and most areas of Hainan island.
In Hainan's capital Haikou, streets were deserted as people stayed indoors, photographs on social media showed.
Yagi left 14 dead in Philippines
Storm Yagi heads for Chinese coast after leaving 14 dead in the Philippines
Storm is expected to strengthen into a typhoon as it continues northwest toward southern China
How storm threatening Hainan and Vietnam
A map from Accuweather shows the worst of the storm sitting east, west and south of the island of Hainan, and just off Vietnam.
Residents of Haikou city ‘in great danger'
Residents of the city of Haikou on the island of Hainan are in the direct line of super-typhoon Yagi, it’s claimed.
“This is a very dangerous situation for the city of Haikou, #Hainan, a city that has 2 million people who are in great danger as it looks like Typhoon #Yagi is making a direct aim on it,” said @StormHQwx, a social media account that gives storm forecasts and analysis.
Six people killed by Japan storm last week
It’s only a week since Typhoon Shanshan lashed Japan, killing six people and injuring at least 130.
It also caused flight cancellations, train suspensions and factory shutdowns:
Typhoon Shanshan wreaks havoc across Japan despite weakening to tropical storm
Six dead and over 130 injured, says Fire and Disaster Management Agency
Three people injured in high winds and rain
Two men and a woman in Hong Kong were injured during the storm and needed hospital treatment, the South China Morning Post reports.
And 32 reports of fallen trees have been received, it said.
A second amber warning of heavy rain was issued.
Airport footage shows gale-force winds
Footage from Hong Kong International Airport illustrates how strong the winds already are in the region.
Typhoons fuelled by climate crisis
Yagi strengthened into a super-typhoon on Wednesday night as it barreled towards China.
Typhoons are becoming stronger, fuelled by warmer oceans, amid climate change, scientists say. Read more here about typhoons around the world since 2017.
Yagi intensifies slightly
Gale-force winds are hitting Hong Kong and the Pearl River Estuary, with occasional storm winds offshore and on high ground, the Hong Kong Observatory said.
Yagi, which is skirting the southwest of the territory, has intensified slightly.
Intense rainbands associated with Yagi will continue to bring heavy squally showers, the observatory said, adding: “Members of the public should remain on the alert.”
Typhoon equivalent to category 4 hurricane
The typhoon has wind speeds equivalent to a category 4 hurricane, according to the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, with maximum sustained winds of about 150 mph.
The storm is forecast to hit Guangdong and Hainan provinces after moving west over the South China Sea on Friday evening.
