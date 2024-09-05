✕ Close Storm Yagi heads for Chinese coast after flooding roads in the Philippines

China is bracing for the arrival of Super Typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as schools were shut and flights cancelled.

Yagi, which has doubled in strength after impacting the Philippines earlier this week, now packs sustained winds of 209 kmph (130 mph) near its eye, making it the second-most powerful cyclone of 2024 anywhere in the world after Hurricane Beryl.

On Thursday morning its epicentre was located 610 km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province. Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.

Authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau have shut schools, suspended flights, and raised typhoon alerts as the storm nears. Hong Kong’s stock exchange may close if its No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place on Friday.

Super typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only 9 out of 106 typhoons from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.