Super Typhoon Yagi live: China braces for biggest storm in decade as schools shut and flights cancelled
Dozens of flights cancelled in Hong Kong and China as Yagi intensifies
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
China is bracing for the arrival of Super Typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as schools were shut and flights cancelled.
Yagi, which has doubled in strength after impacting the Philippines earlier this week, now packs sustained winds of 209 kmph (130 mph) near its eye, making it the second-most powerful cyclone of 2024 anywhere in the world after Hurricane Beryl.
On Thursday morning its epicentre was located 610 km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province. Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.
Authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau have shut schools, suspended flights, and raised typhoon alerts as the storm nears. Hong Kong’s stock exchange may close if its No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place on Friday.
Super typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only 9 out of 106 typhoons from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.
Photos: Waves thrash Chinese shore and dark clouds cover the sky ahead of Typhoon Yagi
Macau under alert ahead of Super Typhoon Yagi
Macau has raised its alert level as Super Typhoon Yagi, currently in the northern South China Sea, moves west-northwest toward the region between Guangdong and Hainan Island.
Yagi is expected to pass within 300 kilometres south of Macau tomorrow bringing strengthening winds and frequent thunderstorms.
Due to the storm's extensive circulation, the Tropical Cyclone Signal No 8 may be issued on tonight, a government statement said.
Hong Kong is also expected to raise No 8 alert this evening.
In addition to the typhoon warning, low-lying areas in Macau's inner harbour could experience minor flooding of up to 0.5 meters, it said, raising the possibility of a Blue or Yellow Storm Surge Warning, depending on Yagi's exact path and intensity.
Dozens of flights cancelled in Hong Kong amid Super Typhoon Yagi
Thirty-eight flights were cancelled in Hong Kong today as the city prepared for Super Typhoon Yagi. The Airport Authority announced that transport arrangements will be made for affected passengers.
Chapman Fong Shui-man, deputy director for airport operations, said that all cancelled flights will be rescheduled on Friday, according to SCMP.
The most impacted airlines were Cathay Pacific Airways, budget carrier HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines, and Hong Kong Airlines.
Some bus services to the airport will also be suspended, with MTR trains adjusting services to fill the gaps left by the buses, Mr Fong said.
Hong Kong is set to issue its third-highest typhoon signal, No 8, at 6.40pm local time, which will shut many businesses and reduce transport in the region.
The city's weather observatory warns of intense rain bands affecting the territory, with heavy showers expected to continue today and tomorrow.
Photo: Funerals held for victims of landslide triggered by Storm Yagi
Rainfall from Typhoon Yagi could exceed 30 inches as storm strengthens, forecaster warns
Typhoon Yagi, known as Enteng in the Philippines, is expected to intensify further as it tracks westward across the northern South China Sea in the coming days, according to warnings from AccuWeather meteorologists.
The storm, which is already generating substantial rainfall, is forecasted to bring between 16 and 30 inches (400 to 760 mm) of rain to regions including southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand from Friday through Sunday. Such heavy rainfall could lead to severe flooding, mudslides, and significant transportation disruptions.
Wind speeds associated with Yagi are also projected to be extreme. Gusts could reach up to 160 mph (260 kmph), with AccuWeather forecast showing it potentially peaking at 180 mph (290 kmph). These powerful winds pose risks of substantial structural damage, widespread power outages, and major logistical delays. The most intense winds are expected near the storm's landfall, potentially impacting the Leizhou Peninsula or Hainan Island.
Photos: Residents in Philippines clean flooded homes after Tropical Storm Yagi
Which countries will be affected by Super Typhoon Yagi?
Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to bring heavy wind gusts and rainfall to several countries in Southeast Asia. Starting with China’s southeastern coast, particularly Guangdong and Hainan Island, Yagi will also affect northern Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand as it moves westward.
In China, Yagi’s landfall on Hainan will bring dangerous winds and torrential rain, with the strongest impact from Friday through Sunday. Major cities like Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangzhou are bracing for possible flooding and disruptions.
As the storm moves inland, northern Vietnam will experience heavy rains and strong winds, with the risk of flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.
Northern Laos and Thailand are also expected to face similar conditions, with intense rainfall potentially causing flash floods and landslides. Although the storm will weaken by the time it reaches these areas.
How Hong Kong's typhoon alert system works
As Super Typhoon Yagi approaches Hong Kong, the city is set to raise the No 8 typhoon signal, prompting widespread closures and disruptions.
The Hong Kong Observatory uses a numbered typhoon warning system to alert residents to the severity of approaching storms and guide them in taking appropriate action. Here’s how the system works:
No 1 Signal: The first level, No 1, is issued when a tropical cyclone is within 800 kilometres of Hong Kong. At this stage, the storm does not pose an immediate threat, but the signal serves as an early alert for the public to stay informed and monitor updates on the storm’s development.
No 3 Signal: As the storm draws closer and winds intensify to between 41 and 62 kmph, the No 3 signal is raised. This warning typically results in the closure of kindergartens and special schools, as seen earlier when Typhoon Yagi approached. Residents in exposed or vulnerable areas are advised to secure loose objects and take precautions against potential wind damage.
No 8 Signal: When winds reach 63 to 117 kmph, the No 8 signal is issued, as will be the case with Super Typhoon Yagi at 6.20pm local time (10.20am GMT) on Thursday. This is a critical alert, leading to the closure of businesses and a halt to most public transport services. Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
No 9 and No 10 Signals: For the most severe conditions, No 9 and No 10 signals are issued, indicating winds above 118 kmph. These warnings signal extreme danger, advising residents to stay away from windows, avoid coastal areas, and remain indoors until the storm passes.
As Yagi is expected to pass 300 kilometres southwest of Hong Kong, the observatory has warned of deteriorating weather and stronger winds, with further alerts possible if the storm intensifies. Residents were asked to prepare for the impact expected from Thursday night through Friday morning.
Super Typhoon Yagi is strongest tropical cyclone of 2024 so far
Super Typhoon Yagi, also known as Enteng in the Philippines, is the strongest tropical cyclone of 2024 worldwide, Matthew Cuyugan, a disaster management office in the Philippines, wrote on X.
It achieved this status with a minimum central pressure of 915 millibars and winds likely exceeding 160 mph, making it a Category 5 equivalent typhoon by various classifications, including the Japan Meteorological Agency’s (JMA) highest storm classification as a “violent typhoon.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments