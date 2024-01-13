For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most popular royal figures, has married his longtime girlfriend and fiancee Anisha Rosnah in an elaborate 10-day ceremony.

The 32-year-old prince, sixth in line to Brunei’s throne, tied the knot with the granddaughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s special adviser, in an Islamic marriage ceremony held inside a fold-domed mosque in capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

The 10-day-long celebrations that began on 7 January will end on Sunday with the family hosting the main wedding reception at the 1,788-room palace.

A pilot and polo player, prince Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest men. The sultan announced the engagement in October of Mateen and Anisha, who reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Currently serving as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and holding the rank of major, he has in past drawn comparisons with Britain’s Prince Harry. He has in fact met many members of Britain’s royal family himself, and often accompanies his father – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – on official visits including to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

A keen polo player, Mr Mateen also represented Brunei at the South East Asian Games in 2017 and 2019.

His wife Rosnah has carved her own path as a thriving entrepreneur in Brunei, according to the local media. In addition to leading her fashion brand – Silk Collective – she co-owns a tourism enterprise called Authentirary along with a close friend.

This picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on 10 January 2024 shows the royal powdering ceremony for Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen's, center, at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding with Anisha Rosnah, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei (AP)

Mr Mateen and Ms Rosnah both share a passion for fitness and enjoy an active lifestyle, according to local media reports. Rosnah has a reputation for being something of a culinary enthusiast, maintaining a page on Instagram where she offers cooking advice to her followers.

The royal couple will embark on a procession in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan after the reception on Sunday.

Brunei’s royal family is the ruling monarchy of Brunei – a small sovereign state located on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia. The family is one of the wealthiest and most influential in the world, primarily due to the country’s substantial oil and natural gas reserves and with the sultan having a net worth of £24bn.

Additional reporting by agencies