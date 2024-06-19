For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine after he met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday as potential negotiations on nuclear and arms exchanges that drew warnings from the US.

The Russian leader arrived at Pyongyang’s central Kim ll Sung square where he was welcomed by a North Korean delegation, including Mr Kim himself.

Before the two leaders began their official talks, Mr Putin thanked North Korea for supporting Russian policy, including on Ukraine, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA.

Mr Kim welcomed the Russian leader with a hug and left in the same limousine, following him to the Kumsusan State Guest House where Mr Putin is staying.

The reciprocal visit following Mr Kim’s trip to Russia last September is likely to reshape decades of Russia-North Korea relations at a time when both countries face international isolation, especially since the strengthening of their ties following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting of Mr Kim and Mr Putin amplified the “invincibility and durability” of Russia-North Korea friendship at a crucial time, North Korean state media KCNA said.

The two had a “friendly chat” and “exchanged their pent-up inmost thoughts” during their first brief meeting ahead of the summit which will be marked by pomp and fanfare.

Pledging to build a “new multi-polar world”, the two are expected to ink a new strategic partnership agreement, according to Russian and North Korean media reports.

Pyongyang is bedecked in life-size posters of Mr Kim and flags of the two countries heavily adorn the streets. The Russian leader touched down in Pyongyang at about 2.45am local time, leading an entourage of most senior leaders from the country, highlighting the significance of the visit.

Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, first deputy prime minister Denis Manturov, defence minister Andrei Belousov and his deputy have flown to the hermit kingdom. Other top officials are the health and transport minister and the head of Russia’s space agency as well as railways.

Mr Kim is among the handful of world leaders who have voiced support for Russia’s war against Ukraine while Mr Putin has embraced the partnership with “comrades-in-arms” amid Western sanctions isolating and squeezing the economy of the country.

The show of bonhomie between the leaders and growing ties has rattled the US and other Nato members that have warned countries against providing legitimisation to Russia’s actions in Ukraine by hosting the Kremlin leader.

“We know North Korean ballistic missiles are still being used to hit Ukrainian targets (and) there could be some reciprocity here that could affect security on the Korean peninsula,” the US national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said.

Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Mr Putin’s visit showed he was “dependent” on authoritarian leaders for support.

“Their closest friends and the biggest supporters of the Russian war effort – war of aggression – [are] North Korea, Iran and China,” he said.

Dr Colin Alexander, a political communications expert at Nottingham Trent University, told The Independent Russia-North Korea ties are not at their closet as they were during the Cold War. But it is the desperate need for support that has pushed Moscow into the embrace of Pyongyang.

“Russia is currently struggling for international support, with the UN and most of the international community disapproving of its actions in Ukraine. A global power in a situation like this is more likely to reach out to whoever is willing,” he said.