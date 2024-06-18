Watch Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un awkwardly debate who gets in the car first during Russian dictator’s North Korea visit on Tuesday (18 June).

The Russian president arrived in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for his first official visit in 24 years and was met at the airport by Kim Jong-un.

After greeting Putin, the two leaders then became involved in an awkward encounter about who was getting into the car first.

Putin has continuously sought to rebuild ties with Pyongyang as part of efforts to restore his country’s clout and its Soviet-era alliances.

After North Korea, the Kremlin said Putin will also visit Vietnam for talks that are expected to be focused on trade.