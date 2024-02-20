Putin gifts petrol head Kim Jong-un a new car for his collection

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian president Vladimir Putin has gifted a car to his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un, the latest signal of deepening relations between two countries that are otherwise increasingly isolated on the global stage.

The Russian-made car was delivered for Mr Kim’s “personal use” on Sunday via a Russian delegation, North Korean state media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Mr Putin’s present to Mr Kim is likely to be in violation of Moscow-backed United Nations Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang, which prohibit the supply of luxury goods including all “transportation vehicles” to the East Asian nation.

KCNA reported that the car was received on 18 February by Mr Kim’s sister and close aide, Kim Yo-jong, as well as other senior North Korean officials.

Ms Kim “courteously conveyed Kim Jong-un‘s thanks to Mr Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK (North Korea) and Russia and as the best one”.

The model and make of the car was not disclosed. It also remains unknown how the car was shipped from Russia.

Mr Kim, who is said to be an avid automobile enthusiast with a large collection of luxury foreign cars, was pictured inspecting Mr Putin’s presidential Anrus Senat limousine when he travelled to Russia last year on a rare trip outside North Korea.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their talk at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contribued to closer ties between North Korea and Russia – two increasingly isolated regimes under numerous Western sanctions and locked in separate confrontations with the United States and its allies. Various reports have emerged of Pyongyang supplying artillery, rockets and ballistic missiles to Moscow to sustain its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied its use of North Korea-made weapons in its invasion of Ukraine. North Korea has denied shipping arms to Russia, which would also be a violation of UN sanctions.

Since Mr Kim’s visit to Russia in September, exchanges of delegations between the two countries have become more frequent.

On Tuesday, KCNA separately reported that a delegation of North Korea’s ruling party officials returned from Russia and three delegations, representing information technology, fisheries and sports, departed for Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, steps down from his train after arriving in Artyom, near Vladivostok

In January, a high-ranking North Korean delegation travelled to Russia to advance talks on what North Korean media said was a forthcoming visit by Mr Putin to North Korea. It would be his first to the country in the last 20 years.

Mr Kim has expressed his strong support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and said the two nations needed to unite against Western powers. In October last year, Mr Kim wished Mr Putin victory over the “imperialists’ anti-Russia scheme” in a letter to mark the 75th anniversary of their countries’ bilateral relations, state media reported.

International sanctions that ban the supply of luxury goods to North Korea have not prevented Mr Kim from maintaining a fleet of high-end cars, believed to have been smuggled into his country over the years.

Mr Kim has been seen being driven in a Maybach armoured limousine and also drove himself in it in Russia after it was brought there on board a special train.

In 2018, he was seen travelling in a black Rolls-Royce to meet a US delegation and two armoured Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard vehicles were delivered to North Korea from the Netherlands, according to the Washington-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies.

It said that more than 800 luxury cars were imported by the country from 2015 to 2017 alone and a majority of them were from Russian companies.

Brought over for an earlier trip in 2019 to Russia, Mr Kim has two limos ready for his use at Vladivostok station, a Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Mercedes Maybach S62. He also used a S600 Pullman Guard for his two summits with then-president Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018 and Vietnam in 2019.