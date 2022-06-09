North Korea likely spent $650m on flurry of missile launches this year

Report questions Pyongyang’s misguided priorities amid pandemic and food crisis

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 09 June 2022 14:31
Comments

South Korea and US launch missiles in response to North Korea tests

North Korea may have spent up to $650m (£518m) on its flurry of missile launches this year, an amount that could be enough to provide its entire population with one dose of Covid-19, according to an analysis by a South Korean think tank.

Pyongyang spent between $400m (£319m) and $650m (£518m) on its missile tests, said the report released on Thursday by the government-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (Kida) based in Seoul.

Kim Jong-un’s regime has escalated its missile activities with 18 rounds of tests already reported in 2022, higher than any other year in the past. Mr Kim is also expected to soon go ahead with the country’s first nuclear test since 2017, a move that can flare up tensions in the region further.

The tests have continued even after Pyongyang reported a Covid outbreak for the first time in May, and Mr Kim appeared to address the public with a mask. While millions of cases have been reported of what authorities call “fever”, experts believe the scale of the outbreak is still unknown.

Kida’s analysis estimates that around 50 per cent to 80 per cent of the total cost, between $208m and $325m, went into manufacturing the missiles. Labour costs would have been about 10 per cent to 30 per cent, it added.

Recommended

The report points at the country’s misguided priorities during a pandemic and food crisis, stating that the amount could have been sufficient to inoculate its entire population with a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country is suffering from a chronic food shortage as strict sanctions are imposed on Mr Kim’s regime in response to rising tensions in the region with Pyongyang’s frequent missile tests.

On Sunday, North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from four different locations in the space of 30 minutes, one of its largest-ever tests.

This led to a strong reaction from South Korea, Japan and the US as they flew warplanes, including stealth fighter jets, over waters around the Korean peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force.

Officials from the three countries also condemned Pyongyang’s missile tests, calling it “serious, unlawful” provocations, urging Mr Kim to return to dialogue and accept offers of Covid-19 aid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in