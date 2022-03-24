North Korea missile test - live: South Korea responds with own launches after Pyongyang fires banned ICBM
North Korea’s launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile in five years has enflamed tensions in the region, with South Korea responding with its own set of live missile tests.
Pyongyang launched an apparent ICBM up to an altitude of some 6,000km before it plunged down into waters inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
It is the first such North Korean launch since 2017, after which a spring of diplomatic summits between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump led the former to declare a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests.
The prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough has since dimmed. The White House, as well as neighbours Japan and South Korea, condemned today’s launch.
South Korea called it a “clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions” and test-fired a volley of its own smaller ballistic and air-to-ground missiles to demonstrate — it said — that it has the “capability and readiness” to strike targets in North Korea if necessary.
South Korea‘s military has conducted a live-fire test of multiple ballistic and tactical missiles after North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch for the first time in five years.
The South test-fired an array of smaller ballistic and air-to-ground missiles to demonstrate it has the “capability and readiness” to precisely strike missile launch sites.
The South Korean joint chief of staff in a statement said that the test confirmed the military was capable of a precision strike if needed against the location of any North Korean missile launch and its command system.
North Korea earlier test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea has test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017, South Korea and Japan said.
The projectile, fired on Thursday, landed in the sea 170km west of Japan’s northern prefecture of Aomori and inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, authorities said.
This was also the North’s 12th major launch this year, amid rising concerns over its weapons arsenal.
The country has test-fired an unprecedented number of missiles since the beginning of the year, drawing condemnation from its neighbours South Korea and Japan along with the United States.
Japan says missile appears to be a new model and breaches Kim Jong-un’s self-imposed moratorium on such tests
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on North Korea’s launch of an ICBM for Thursday 24 March.
