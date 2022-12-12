South Korea’s National Assembly has passed a motion demanding the dismissal of the country’s interior minister Lee Sang-min over the authorities’ preparedness for the Halloween party in Itaewon.

The crowd crush in the popular nightlife district caused an outpouring of public sympathy towards 156 people who lost their life and the 198 who were injured on 29 October.

Most of the victims were in their twenties and thirties and were among an estimated 100,000 people who gathered in the Itaewon party district to celebrate the first post-pandemic Halloween.