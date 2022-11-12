For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Korean police officer under scrutiny for the deadly Halloween stampede has been found dead in a case of suspected suicide.

The official, identified as 55-year-old Inspector Jeong, was under investigation for the police’s response to the crush on 29 October that claimed 156 lives and left 198 injured.

Also an intelligence official working with the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, he was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly covering up the police failings and ordering the deletion of intelligence report that warned about the possibility of a crush at the Halloween event.

His body was recovered from his home in Seoul by a family member at around 12.45pm, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing unnamed police officials.

Earlier lawmakers slammed the suspected removal of the documents at a parliamentary session on Monday, demanding the arrest and punishment of those responsible.

National police commissioner general Yoon Hee Keun said that the intelligence chief at the Yongsan station had ordered the records to be deleted and would be investigated.

The crowd crush in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, caused an outpouring of public sympathy toward the dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s, and demands for accountability for the tragedy. They were among an estimated 100,000 people who gathered in the Itaewon party district to celebrate the first Halloween post-pandemic.

The police have faced bitter criticism from the public and scrutiny over its handling of the tragedy, especially after the release of transcripts of emergency calls which showed that many people raised alarm over the imminent danger and had asked for help hours before the crush occurred.

Police have since admitted “heavy responsibility“ for failures in preventing and responding to the crowd surge, with president Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledging that South Korea lacks studies on crowd management and ordered officials to formulate effective crowd control methods based on high-tech resources such as drones.

National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said police officers who received urgent calls from those in the crowds failed to handle them effectively, adding: “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”

Additional reporting from the wires