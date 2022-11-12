Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korean police officer under investigation over Halloween crush found dead at home

Official was suspended for allegedly ordering deletion of intelligence report warning about possibility of crush at event

Namita Singh
Saturday 12 November 2022 11:44
Comments

Related: Footage shows scale of crowd before Seoul Halloween stampede tragedy

A South Korean police officer under scrutiny for the deadly Halloween stampede has been found dead in a case of suspected suicide.

The official, identified as 55-year-old Inspector Jeong, was under investigation for the police’s response to the crush on 29 October that claimed 156 lives and left 198 injured.

Also an intelligence official working with the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, he was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly covering up the police failings and ordering the deletion of intelligence report that warned about the possibility of a crush at the Halloween event.

His body was recovered from his home in Seoul by a family member at around 12.45pm, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing unnamed police officials.

Earlier lawmakers slammed the suspected removal of the documents at a parliamentary session on Monday, demanding the arrest and punishment of those responsible.

Recommended

National police commissioner general Yoon Hee Keun said that the intelligence chief at the Yongsan station had ordered the records to be deleted and would be investigated.

The crowd crush in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, caused an outpouring of public sympathy toward the dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s, and demands for accountability for the tragedy. They were among an estimated 100,000 people who gathered in the Itaewon party district to celebrate the first Halloween post-pandemic.

The police have faced bitter criticism from the public and scrutiny over its handling of the tragedy, especially after the release of transcripts of emergency calls which showed that many people raised alarm over the imminent danger and had asked for help hours before the crush occurred.

Police have since admitted “heavy responsibility“ for failures in preventing and responding to the crowd surge, with president Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledging that South Korea lacks studies on crowd management and ordered officials to formulate effective crowd control methods based on high-tech resources such as drones.

Recommended

National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said police officers who received urgent calls from those in the crowds failed to handle them effectively, adding: “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”

Additional reporting from the wires

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in