South Korea plane crash latest: Air safety probe ordered as families mourn 179 killed in Jeju Air disaster
Jeju Air’s passenger plane smashed into a concrete wall after an emergency landing at Muan international airport in South Korea
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s entire airline operation system a day after 179 people were killed in the deadliest crash in the nation’s history.
Authorities have confirmed that all 175 passengers, as well as four of the six crew, were killed in the incident at Muan international airport on Sunday morning. The only two survivors were crew sitting at the back of the plane at the time of the crash.
Air traffic controllers warned pilots on the plane of a possible bird strike moments before it landed. The pilot then declared a mayday one minute later before trying to land the plane.
The transport ministry said the aircraft’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders were recovered but it might take months to complete the probe into the crash.
President Choi announced a seven-day period of national mourning, starting Sunday, and lasting until midnight on Saturday.
The transport ministry said authorities were considering whether to conduct a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korean airliners.
Father of woman killed says the tragedy is unbelievable
Jeon Je-young keeps playing the video of the plane with his daughter and another 180 people on board slamming into a wall and bursting into flames at a South Korean airport.
His daughter Mi-sook died on board. He still can’t believe it.
“When I saw the accident video, the plane seemed out of control,” 71-year-old Jeon told Reuters. “The pilots probably had no choice but to do it. My daughter, who is only in her mid-40s, ended up like this. This is unbelievable.”
Mi-sook was a warm-hearted child, he said. She brought some food and next year’s calendar to his house on 21 December, which became his last brief moment with her.
“She is much nicer than my son, sometimes asking me to go out for a meal,” Jeon recalled, showing his last exchanges with his daughter on his mobile phone.
Jeon’s daughter had been on her way home after travelling with friends to Bangkok for the Christmas holiday. She leaves behind a devastated family, including a husband and teenage daughter.
“The water near the airport is not deep. Here are softer fields than this cement runway. Why couldn’t the pilot land there instead?” Jeon said.
“She was almost home, so (she saw) no need to call the family (to leave any final message). She thought she was coming home,” Jeon said.
Jeju Air flight black boxes recovered
Both the black boxes for the Jeju Air flight that crashed on Sunday killing 179 people have been recovered, the South Korean authorities said.
Investigators retrieved the jet’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders, said senior transport ministry official Joo Jong-wan. He said it may take months to complete the probe into the crash.
The chief of the Muan fire station, Lee Jeong-hyeon, told a televised briefing that the plane was completely destroyed, with only the tail assembly still recognizable in the wreckage.
South Korean health ministry to provide counseling services to greiving families
The South Korean health ministry has sent funeral directors to help with funeral preparations and planned to offer professional counselling to the injured and family members of the victims, according to Yonhap news agency.
South Korea orders air safety probe after Jeju Air crash
South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s entire airline operation system as investigators worked to identify victims of the Jeju Air crash.
All 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when a Jeju Air flight elly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway at Muan International Airport, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall. Two crew members were pulled out alive.
“Even before the final results are out, we ask that officials transparently disclose the accident investigation process and promptly inform the bereaved families,” Mr Choi said.
“As soon as the accident recovery is conducted, the transport ministry is requested to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire aircraft operation system to prevent recurrence of aircraft accidents,” he said.
The transport ministry said authorities were considering whether to conduct a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korean airliners.
South Korean president announces national period of mourning
Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok announced a period of national mourning over the deadly plane crash.
“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this unexpected tragedy,” Choi said, according to Yonhap news agency.
He declared a seven-day national mourning period, starting Sunday, and lasting until midnight on Saturday.
Lammy offers condolences after plane crash in South Korea kills at least 177
Lammy offers condolences after plane crash in South Korea kills 179 people
The death toll is expected to rise as the rest of those on board the plane remain missing about six hours after the incident in Muan.
What do we know about the aircraft involved?
The Boeing 737-800 involved in the accident was originally ordered by Ryanair and delivered to the airline’s Dublin base on 4 September 2009. It flew for the Irish carrier for seven years. In November 2016 it was withdrawn from use. Ryanair maintains a younger fleet than many airlines.
The 737 was returned to the lessor SMBC Aviation Capital. In February 2017 it was leased to Jeju Air, and flew from Dublin via Baku to Seoul Gimpo airport.
Since then it has been used for high-frequency regional flights. In the week before the accident, the aircraft flew mainly to and from Muan and the holiday island of Jeju. Destinations included Bangkok, Nagasaki, Taipei, Kota Kinabalu and Beijing.
Two days before the crash, the Boeing 737 was on a routine flight from Jeju to Beijing when it diverted to South Korea’s main airport, Incheon. The flight later continued to the Chinese capital.
Watch: Emergency workers assess Jeju Air crash site at South Korea's Muan airport
Plane crash highlights importance of government stability
The plane crash has brought attention to the possible threats to disaster response posed by turmoil in government.
South Korea’s government has been in upheaval after former president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law earlier this month and was then suspended.
In the moments following the disaster, there were positive indications. Seemingly putting aside their previous hostility, South Korea’s rival political groups responded to the tragedy with their own plans.
According to the Hankyoreh newspaper, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition Democratic party, departed for Muan and intends to remain there permanently to assist with rescue efforts. However, he will remain away from the crash site while recovery works are underway.
In the meantime, a taskforce headed by the ruling People Power party was established with the objective of looking into the incident and helping the families of the dead.
On Monday, taskforce members and the party’s acting leader, Kweon Seong-dong, will travel to Muan to “review accident response measures and prevention strategies” and visit the families of the deceased.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments