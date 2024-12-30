Family members of South Korea plane crash victims call for help recovering loved ones

Bereaved families of the deadly plane crash in South Korea that killed 179 people have urged officials to recover the bodies of their loved ones.

Park Han Shin, who lost a family member in the crash, represents victims’ families.

Park spoke to reporters at a press conference in Muan today (30 December). He asked the government to send more experts to help recover the victim’s remains.

The Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air skidded off a runway at Muan International Airport and burst into a fireball after colliding with a fence.

Only two people survived of the 181 aboard. It is the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades.