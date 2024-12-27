Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea’s parliament impeached acting president Han Duck Soo on Friday, just two weeks after similarly punishing president Yoon Suk Yeol for briefly declaring martial law earlier this month.

“I announce that prime minister Han Duck Soo’s impeachment motion has passed,” the National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik said following a chaotic voting session. “Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach.”

The National Assembly has 300 members and the motion needed 151 votes to pass.

Tension ran high in the National Assembly as lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party protested the impeachment process. They objected to the speaker’s ruling that a simple majority of 151 votes was required to impeach Mr Han and not 200 as was the case for Mr Yoon.

The opposition had argued that a simple majority was needed to impeach Mr Han as this was the threshold for a cabinet member. The ruling party, however, contended that a two-thirds majority was necessary since Mr Han was now acting as president.

Most of them boycotted the vote and gathered in the chamber to chant “invalid” and “abuse of power” while calling for the speaker’s resignation.

Mr Han, the prime minister who took over as acting president after Mr Yoon was impeached and suspended from office, was accused by the opposition of “actively participating in the insurrection” and failing to finalise his predecessor’s impeachment process.

“The only way to normalize the country is to swiftly root out all the insurrection forces,” opposition leader Lee Jae Myung said ahead of the vote.

His failure to approve three judges nominated by the National Assembly to fill vacancies on the Constitutional Court further inflamed tensions with the opposition Democratic Party, which had warned him of impeachment if the appointments weren’t made.

The Constitutional Court, which is preparing to rule on Mr Yoon’s impeachment by the parliament, currently has only six judges instead of nine. For Mr Yoon’s impeachment to be upheld, a total of six judges must approve it, leaving the outcome precariously dependent on unanimous agreement in the absence of a full bench. One dissent could save the president from permanent removal from office.

Choi Sang Mok, the finance minister, will assume the acting presidency now. Mr Choi had cautioned lawmakers against going ahead with the impeachment of Mr Han, warning that it could damage the economy amid an already fragile political situation.

The impeachment of the president and the acting president in less than a month has thrown South Korea into unprecedented political turmoil.

Mr Yoon has avoided questioning over the rebellion charges brought against him for declaring martial law and blocked investigations into his office.

The impasse between Mr Yoon’s conservative party and the liberal opposition has stalled governance in South Korea, disrupted diplomacy, and unsettled financial markets.