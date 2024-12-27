South Korea's lawmakers chanted and shoved each other as the parliament's speaker addressed the chamber on Friday, 27 December ahead of an impeachment vote against acting president Han Duck Soo.

Politicians voted to impeach Han, who has been acting president since Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on 14 December over his short-lived imposition of martial law on 3 December.

Footage from inside parliament showed lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) jostling their way to the front of the National Assembly session and chanting in protest against the impeachment vote.

The motion, led by opposition parties, passed with 192 of the 300 votes amid rowdy scenes.

PPP lawmakers claimed the vote was invalid and that parliament had committed "tyranny."