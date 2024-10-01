✕ Close Philippine Coast Guard tows stranded speedboat amid Typhoon Krathon

Schools, restaurants, and shops shut down, and dozens of flights were cancelled as Taiwan braced for Super Typhoon Krathon’s arrival on its western coast.

The typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 198 kmph and gusts up to 245 kmph, is located 236 kilometres south-southeast of Kaohsiung, where it is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

The storm’s large radius of 220 kilometres means its outer rim has already affected Pingtung, Taitung, and Kaohsiung, with torrential rain and strong winds battering the coastline.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued warnings for extremely heavy rain, with up to 350 mm expected in mountainous areas.

Schools and offices are closed in six cities and counties, and 85 domestic flights, along with international routes, including to Hong Kong, were cancelled. Ferry services to outlying islands have also been halted.

The storm earlier hit the northernmost islands of the Philippines, prompting evacuations, school closures, and warnings of “potentially very destructive” rainfall.