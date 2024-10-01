Super Typhoon Krathon – live: Taiwan shuts schools and cancels flights amid storm surge warning
Typhoon Krathon will cross through Taiwan’s densely populated west coast, including major port city of Kaohsiung
Schools, restaurants, and shops shut down, and dozens of flights were cancelled as Taiwan braced for Super Typhoon Krathon’s arrival on its western coast.
The typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 198 kmph and gusts up to 245 kmph, is located 236 kilometres south-southeast of Kaohsiung, where it is expected to make landfall tomorrow.
The storm’s large radius of 220 kilometres means its outer rim has already affected Pingtung, Taitung, and Kaohsiung, with torrential rain and strong winds battering the coastline.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued warnings for extremely heavy rain, with up to 350 mm expected in mountainous areas.
Schools and offices are closed in six cities and counties, and 85 domestic flights, along with international routes, including to Hong Kong, were cancelled. Ferry services to outlying islands have also been halted.
The storm earlier hit the northernmost islands of the Philippines, prompting evacuations, school closures, and warnings of “potentially very destructive” rainfall.
TSMC says it does not expect significant impact from Typhoon Krathon
Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that it has activated its routine typhoon preparation procedures ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon and does not expect a significant impact to its operations.
Kaohsiung Mayor warns Typhoon Krathon’s path as devastating as 1977’s Typhoon Thelma
As Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan's southwest coast, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai compared the storm’s potential devastation to Typhoon Thelma in 1977, which left Kaohsiung without water and electricity and caused the deaths of 37 people.
"After the typhoon, the whole of Kaohsiung was without water and electricity, just like a war," Mr Chen said, urging residents to stay indoors. "As much as possible, limit going out."
According to Li Meng-hsiang, a forecaster from the Central Weather Administration (CWA), Krathon has reached its peak intensity but could weaken slightly before landfall.
"The storm surge might bring tides inland," Li warned. "If it's raining heavily, it will make it difficult to discharge waters, and as a result, coastal areas will be subject to flooding."
Taiwan's defence ministry has mobilised 38,000 troops for rescue and relief operations.
School closures and flight cancellations in Taiwan
As Super Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan, authorities have ordered widespread closures of schools and offices across six major cities and counties, including Kaohsiung, Tainan, Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung, and Chiayi.
The storm is expected to make landfall tomorrow, bringing with it severe weather that could last until Thursday.
At least 85 domestic flights and several international routes, particularly those between Taiwan and Hong Kong, have been cancelled as a precaution. Ferry services to outlying islands have also been suspended until further notice.
Typhoon Krathon intensifies as it approaches southern Taiwan
Typhoon Krathon has further intensified, reaching the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane as it slowly moves towards Taiwan's southwestern coast. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 198 kmph and gusts up to 270 kmph.
This morning, Krathon was located approximately 236 kilometres south-southeast of Kaohsiung, moving north at a slow pace of 4 kmph.
Krathon is expected to make landfall in southwestern Taiwan tomorrow, with forecasts predicting that the storm could be just 60 kilometres south-southwest of Kaohsiung by 8am local time (midnight GMT).
The typhoon's outer bands have already started impacting southern Taiwan, with heavy rains and strong winds affecting Pingtung and Taitung counties and Kaohsiung City.
Sailors rescued amid rough seas and worsening weather
Off the southeast coast, Taiwan's coast guard dispatched a boat to rescue 19 sailors from the cargo vessel Blue Lagoon who were forced to abandon ship as it took on water in its engine room, with a rescue helicopter having to turn back due to the wind and rain.
The coast guard said the crew consisted of seven Ukrainians, nine Egyptians and three Russians, which had set off from China's Caofeidian port for Singapore.
Taiwan mobilises 40,000 troops
Taiwan mobilised nearly 40,000 troops today in preparation for search and rescue operations, with the powerful Typhoon Krathon approaching its populous southwest coast and expected to bring a storm surge.
Taiwan regularly gets hit by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific, but this one will make landfall on the island's flat western plain.
Krathon is forecast to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung on Wednesday morning, then work its way across the centre of Taiwan heading northeast and cross out into the East China Sea, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
Kaohsiung, home to some 2.7 million people, declared a holiday and told people to stay at home as Krathon - labelled a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre - approached.
Li Meng-hsiang, a forecaster for Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, said the storm has reached its maximum intensity and could weaken slightly as it moves closer to Taiwan, warning of gusts of more than 150 kmph (93 mph) for the southwest.
"The storm surge might bring tides inland," Mr Li said. "If it's raining heavily it will make it difficult to discharge waters and as a result coastal areas will be subject to flooding."
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had put more than 38,000 troops on standby, as Kaohsiung residents made their own preparations.
Over 500 people evacuated from Kaohsiung ahead of Typhoon Krathon
As Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan, 521 people have been evacuated from the mountainous regions of Kaohsiung today in anticipation of severe weather.
Local authorities issued landslide warnings for the districts of Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, and Liugui, prompting evacuations.
Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chi-mai inspected disaster preparedness measures, including flood control systems and the city’s 91 pumping stations, Taiwan News reported.
Kaohsiung is bracing for heavy rainfall, with estimates suggesting up to 800 mm in the mountainous areas.
Schools were moved online and 23,000 sandbags have been distributed across the city to help residents prepare for flooding.
