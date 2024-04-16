Cat rescued from rubble 12 days after Taiwan quake

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwanese rescuers have discovered a resilient feline survivor amidst the rubble of a destroyed building, 12 days after a deadly earthquake struck the island.

A Calico cat named Hua Hua, who lived on the eighth floor, got trapped in the wreckage of the Uranus Building in Hualien which tilted precariously during the earthquake on 3 April.

Rescuers were trying to demolish the building but the work was paused to look for the missing cat.

During a live demolition broadcast on Monday evening, viewers spotted Hua Hua amid the rubble. However, capturing the cat proved challenging amidst the chaotic aftermath of the earthquake.

Ultimately, the cat was spotted by the police at Huagang Street in the evening. However, unable to catch it, the owner was called and it was his familiar voice that drew the cat out of hiding.

The owner called out: “Hua Hua come home!”

The distressed feline obediently entered a trap cage and was taken to a veterinarian for tests.

Photo of Hua Hua being treated by a veterinarian. The cat suffered minor scratches and is slightly dehydrated ( Facebook/LittleCatFlying )

The clinic posted pictures of Hua Hua on the doctor’s table, with its head covered in a protective cone as health officials examined her condition after 12 days of being trapped under the rubble.

The clinic said the cat is doing fine, apart from being slightly dehydrated. The animal had minor scrapes, but no life-threatening injuries.

Rescuers have been searching for several missing pets in the aftermath of the damage, including four other cats.

A building is seen partially collapsed, two days after a powerful earthquake struck the city, in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan ( AP )

Before the Calico cat, two cats were rescued from the rubble. One named “Orange” was found on 9 April after it was pinned behind burglar bars, while a second orange cat, whose owner died trying to save it, was rescued on 13 April, according to Taiwan News.

One more cat, Oui Ni, who lived on the fifth floor, is still missing. The black and white cat briefly appeared in the live broadcast but then disappeared, according to the outlet.

The owner has urged residents to keep an eye out for the cat, describing its timid nature in an online post and concerns it may be hiding in dark corners.

The earthquake was the biggest for Taiwan in 25 years. At least nine people were killed and more than 900 were injured.