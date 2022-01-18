Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A survivor has been miraculously found after an Air India plane on its way to London crashed in a huge fireball killing more than 200 people, police say.

Police found the survivor in seat 11A, Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said according to Indian news agency ANI.

Unconfirmed reports in India claim the survivor is a British national who had minor injuries and walked away from the crash unaided. Footage of a man apparently walking from the site of the crash has circulated widely on social media.

The passenger was named as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh in the flight manifest shared by authorities, the BBC reports. According to Hindustan Times, he said: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

Follow the latest updates on the Air India crash in our live blog.

open image in gallery Vishwash Kumar Ramesh claimed to Indian media that he was on the Air India flight which crashed ( Handout )

Mr Ramesh was in India for a few days to visit family but has lived in London with his wife and child for 20 years, he said according to the Indian outlet.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” HT reported him as saying.

More than 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, local police said, but the total fatality count remains unclear as rescuers work through the charred wreckage.

There were 242 people on board the flight, including 12 crew members. Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian.

open image in gallery Debris at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025 ( EPA )

The Indian and British prime ministers said authorities were keeping them updated about the incident. “It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Narendra Modi said on X. Sir Keir Starmer said the scenes were “devastating”.

The Boeing 787 aircraft left Ahmedabad airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat at 1.39pm local time (8.09am BST) on Thursday.

But after issuing a mayday call, it crashed into the residential neighbourhood of Meghani Nagar just moments after taking off.

Video and images from the city show plumes of smoke pouring from the wreckage of the plane, with firefighters seeking to douse the charred remains of buildings impacted by the crash.

A police official told Reuters that the plane had hit a hostel building for doctors, with officials saying there are believed to be medics among the dead.