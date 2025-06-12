Watch: Moment London-bound Air India flight crashes shortly after take-off

This is the moment an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off.

The Boeing 787 departed Ahmedabad Airport at 1.39 p.m. local time and crashed minutes later in a residential area. More than 240 people were on board, with Air India confirming 53 were British nationals.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, lost signal just seconds after leaving the runway. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

London Gatwick confirmed the flight was due to arrive later today.