British victims feared dead as more than 240 people killed in Air India plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street says the public should be prepared for a significant loss of British lives after an Air India flight slammed into a building in India, killing 241 people on board, according to officials.

A British family of three who were killed on board the Gatwick-bound flight were identified by the Gloucester Muslim Community as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter, Sara.

Sara was a “ray of sunshine” who “lit up the classroom”, said Abdullah Samad, headteacher of her primary school.

open image in gallery Akeel Nanabawa and his wife Hannaa were ‘well known for their charity work’ ( Facebook )

He said the married couple were well known for their charity work and generosity.

“They touched lots of people and they will be missed by lots of people,” he told the BBC.

“They helped fundraise for the humanitarian efforts in Gaza and medical care for poor individuals in India. That was part of their service to the community,” he said.

Follow latest updates on the Air India crash in our live blog

The couple ran an outsourcing services business, Iceberg, with bases in both Gloucester and Ahmedabad.

The company website says Mr Nanabawa enjoyed playing sport and socialising, and Ms Vorajee worked for sister company Rec2go after completing a degree in midwifery.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members, when it crashed in a residential area. Air India said 241 people had been confirmed dead.

A British couple who ran a spiritual wellness company were also thought to be among the victims.

Jamie Ray Greenlaw-Meek and his husband Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, from London, were returning home on the flight after a 10-day wellness retreat, Jamie Meek’s brother said.

Their company, the Wellness Foundry, which is in Vauxhall, south London, offers psychic readings, tarot cards and aura readings, and has worked with Netflix, Google and Dior.

open image in gallery Fiongal (left) and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek (right) posted a video of them departing India shortly before the crash ( Instagram )

Its website says Fiongal founded the company in 2018 after experiencing a spiritual awakening following a mysterious illness.

His husband joined the team in 2023 as co-director and head of events, and offered psychic readings and life coaching.

In January, Fiongal appeared on ITV’s This Morning to talk about the meanings of people’s auras. A clip shows him joking and laughing with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard before performing a reading.

On Instagram, the Wellness Foundry described the appearance as their “biggest gig so far”, adding that it was “very nerve-wracking” but that he was “honoured to chat about one of his favourite topics to such a big audience”.

As they waited to board their flight in Ahmedabad, the couple posted a video from the airport about their “magical experience” in India.

Of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indian, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian, Air India said.

After issuing a mayday distress signal, the aircraft quickly lost contact with air traffic control, before slamming into a medical college, sparking a huge fireball.

At least five medical students were killed and about 50 were injured, according to Divyansh Singh, vice-president of the Federation of All India Medical Association.