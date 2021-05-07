Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have started a crisis fund in partnership with Ketto to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the initiative. She wrote: “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering.”

“So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time,” she wrote.

The power couple is aiming to raise approximately Rs. 7 crore (more than £600,000) through the drive. They have personally donated Rs. 2 crore (£195,000) to the cause.

Apart from the Kohli’s, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have likewise set up a Covid-19 relief fundraiser for India.

So far, the Quantico actor has managed to raise more than £640,000.

The 38-year-old star said in a video on Instagram: “I’m sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity and there are no rooms and ICUs. Ambulances are too busy, and the oxygen supply is less. Crematoriums have been having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much.”

“India is my home, and India is bleeding. We as a global community need to care.” said.

“Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centers, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization,” she wrote.

✕ Priyanka Chopra sets up India Covid fundraiser

Other VIPs who have raised money for this crisis are author and ‘purpose coach Jay Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty who hosted a virtual fundraiser “Help India Breathe”.

The 33-year-old British podcaster has managed to so far raise £3,490,123 through his initiative. Celebrities like actor Will Smith and his wife Jada-Pinkett Smith, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello also donated to the fundraiser.

Indian actor Hritik Roshan, American comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima also contributed funds.