For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tens of thousands of Indian devotees broke through police lines as the gates of the Ram Temple opened for the first time for the public a day after Narendra Modi inaugurated it at the site of a decades-long Hindu-Muslim flashpoint.

Anti-riot and paramilitary forces were deployed to control the rush while police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town closed the city to stop the arrival of more pilgrims on Tuesday.

The newly-built temple in Ayodhya witnessed a surge of mammoth crowds with pilgrims jostling and rushing inside after the gates opened.

Hundreds of devotees began queuing up outside the temple gates at 3am, battling freezing winter temperatures. By 7am, when temple gates opened after the morning ritual people jostled to get inside.

Visuals showed the chaotic scene of people forcefully breaching the barricade lines and rushing inside the temple, while police attempted to regain control of the situation.

Several individuals stumbled and fell in the crowd surge.

Hindu devotees wait to enter the Hindu Lord Ram temple after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India (REUTERS)

A 13km stretch – known as the Ram Path – leading to the temple witnessed a heavy turnout.

The Barabanki police urged pilgrims to not visit the temple on Tuesday due to the large number of devotees and said the route for all vehicles coming towards Ayodhya city has been diverted.

Additional director general of police of capital Lucknow, Piyush Mordia, urged devotees to maintain order and said people should not lose patience.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) – the forces who guard India’s borders – along with civil police had to be deployed to control the situation, the Hindustan Times reported.

Hindu devotees struggle to enter the Hindu god Lord Ram temple after its inauguration in Ayodhya (REUTERS)

Mr Modi led the opening ceremony and rituals in the temple’s inner sanctum as Hindu priests chanted hymns.

The temple was built following a decades-long legal battle between Hindu and Muslim groups over the site’s violent past after a 16th-century mosque was razed by Hindu mobs in 1992, sparking riots in which nearly 2,000 people died, most of them Muslims.

The dispute that kept the country’s two communities on the edge for years ended in 2019 when, in a controversial decision, the Supreme Court of India granted the site to Hindus and gave a different plot of land to Muslims for a mosque, even as it called the mosque’s destruction “an egregious violation” of the law.

A general view of the Ram Mandir on the day of its consecration ceremony 22 January 2024 in Ayodhya, India. The Ram Mandir (Getty Images)

Critics of Mr Modi and his governing right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party have accused him of using the issue to woo voters ahead of the general election in new months.

Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Madhepura district, who came to the city after cycling more than 600km to Ayodhya said the massive rush cannot deter him from getting the first glimpse of Hindu god Ram.

“There is a massive rush but I am hopeful I will get a chance to have darshan today. I will start my journey back once my wish is fulfilled. Though I couldn’t go to the temple on Monday, what a day it was to be in Ayodhya,” he told Press Trust of India.