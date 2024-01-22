Modi opens controversial Hindu temple on razed mosque ahead of India’s elections

Narendra Modi opened up a controversial Hindu temple, which has been built on the remains of a razed mosque, on Monday 22 January.

The Indian Prime Minister delivered on an important pledge to his election hopes by opening the temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram in the city of Ayodhya.

He hopes it will help shoot his Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata Party, to a third successsive term.

The Babri Masjid mosque stood since the 16th century before it was destroyed by a Hindu rightwin mob in 1992. Its demolition sparked nationwide riots between Hindu and Muslin communities.

