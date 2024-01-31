103-year-old man marries 49-year-old woman in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 103-year-old man from India has gone viral after marrying a woman almost half his age.

Habib Nazar tied the knot with 49-year-old Firoz Jahan in an Islamic wedding ceremony in the Itwara region of Bhopal.

The wedding came to light after a video capturing the ceremony circulated on social media.

Mr Nazar’s second wife passed away, prompting him to get married for a third time as he felt lonely.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Nazar said: “I’m 103 years old, and my wife is 49. I got married for the first time in Nashik.

“After she passed away, I went to Lucknow to tie the knot again. My second wife also left for the other world. I was feeling lonely. So I married again.”

The couple have been married since last year, but it wasn’t until January this year that their wedding went viral. In the clip, Mr Nazar and his wife can be seen returning home after their ceremony.

In the video, a person behind the camera is heard congratulating the couple saying: “Kisi cheez ki kami nahi hai. Kami hamare dilon mein hai”, which translates to “I don’t feel a shortage of anything. I only feel loneliness”.

NDTV reports Mr Nazar’s first marriage was held in Maharashtra’s Nashik and his second marriage was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

As for Ms Jahan, this is her second marriage after her first husband passed away. She reportedly agreed to the marriage with Mr Nazar as he has no one else to take care of him.

On her decision to marry Mr Nazar, Ms Jahan added: “My husband is absolutely fine and has no medical issues”.