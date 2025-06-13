Miracle in seat 11A: British national survives Air India plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British national miraculously survived the Air India disaster in which a Boeing 787 crashed and exploded moments after taking off, killing at least 246 people.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, suffered relatively minor injuries and jumped out of an emergency exit next to his seat after Thursday’s crash in the western city of Ahmedabad. His brother Ajay, who was also on the plane, is missing and presumed dead.

There were 242 passengers and crew on board flight AI171 to London Gatwick when it plunged into the accommodation block of a medical college. Fifty students were taken to hospital for treatment and five are missing, say officials.

Air India confirmed 241 people on board had died, saying it offered its deepest condolences to their families. "We are still verifying the number of dead, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed," Vidhi Chaudhary, a top state police officer said.

The cause of the disaster is not yet clear. The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters. Air India said 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. UK officials are being sent to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

open image in gallery Vishwash Kumar Ramesh in hospital after escaping the Air India crash ( Handout )

Mr Ramesh, the sole passenger known to have survived, told local media: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” he said.

Mr Ramesh has a wife and son in the UK. Outside the family home in Leicester, his other brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We are all devastated and in a state of shock at the moment. Even though one of my brothers survived, my other one is missing.

“Both of them were happy, coming back to the UK. They were in India for personal reasons. I want to see my brother in hospital. We are going over there as soon as possible, tomorrow.

open image in gallery Debris at the site of the crash, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ( EPA )

“No one [from the British government] has been in contact yet.”

Describing his brother, he added: “We would do everything together and go everywhere together.

“There are no words that can describe him as a human being. He is one of the nicest guys ever. You can ask anyone and they would all say the same thing.”

Describing Vishwash’s injuries, he said: “He has injuries to his face, chest and he has cuts and bruises.

“He hasn’t told us anything about when he will be discharged. All he was worried about when we spoke to him on the phone was: ‘Where’s my brother? Where’s my brother?’

“He doesn’t know how he escaped. I don’t think he remembers what happened.”

Nayan said his older brother video-called their father after the disaster, and said: “Oh, the plane's crashed. I don't know where my brother is. I don't see any other passengers. I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane.”

Footage of Mr Ramesh showed him walking away from the wreckage, appearing relatively unscathed. He had been sitting in seat 11A, next to an emergency exit, just behind business class.

He told the Hindustan Times that his brother Ajay had been seated in a different row.

open image in gallery The tail of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane could be seen stuck on a building ( Reuters )

Photographs taken after the incident showed debris from the plane scattered around the area, including parts of the fuselage, tail and landing gear embedded in the BJ Medical College building.

It is the first fatal accident for the Boeing Dreamliner, which began flying commercially in 2011; the aircraft involved in Thursday’s crash was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

It took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39pm local time [GMT 07.39]. After issuing a mayday call it crashed into the residential neighbourhood of Meghani Nagar.

Video and images from the city show plumes of smoke pouring from the wreckage of the plane, with firefighters seeking to douse the charred remains of buildings impacted by the crash.

open image in gallery Search and recovery teams work through the rubble ( AP )

Pieces of the aircraft's landing gear, fuselage and tail could be seen protruding from the building.

Air India chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran described the incident as a "tragic accident" and a "devastating event”.

The airline has gained a poor reputation for delays and cancellations in recent years, racking up billions of pounds in losses, but has been undergoing a turnaround since being bought from the Indian government by the Tata Group in January 2022.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us," Indian prime minister Narendra Modi posted on X. "It is heartbreaking beyond words." Gujarat is Mr Modi's home state.

King Charles said he was “desperately shocked” by the incident and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated on the situation.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics)

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was in constant contact with Indian authorities.

“I think it is important for all friends and family to contact the Foreign Office so we can roll this out as quickly as possible, but it is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “It'll take some time.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and families of all those affected who are going to be absolutely devastated by this awful news.”