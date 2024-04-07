British tourist dies in horror surfing accident on holiday in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British tourist has died in a horror accident while body surfing on a beach in India.

The man, described as an expert body surfer by police, died at Varkala Beach in Kerala on Friday morning after a “rough wave swept him and crashed him onto the dune”, reportedly causing head and neck injuries.

It has been reported that he was holidaying with his wife at a beachside hotel, having arrived in Varkala the day before the fatal incident.

An eyewitness told local media: “He along with another lady was seen swimming and body surfing at the beach from morning.”

The accident is believed to have happened at around 11.30am local time when the beach was full of people, according to the New Indian Express.

One of the lifeguards who was on duty at the time of the incident said: “The person was doing body surfing on the waves when a rough wave swept him and crashed him onto the dune. He suffered injuries on the head and neck and we gave him first aid and took him to the hospital.”

The lifeguard added that the beach had been calm with visitors allowed on it for the two days prior to the incident.

A police spokesman told the newspaper: “We have completed the inquest and the body has been sent for postmortem at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. From the preliminary investigation, the accident happened because of rough waves while he was body surfing.”

It added that the incident has been reported to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Indian High Commission and the British High Commission in Delhi.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed to The Independent: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in India.”

It comes just weeks after another British tourist drowned while on holiday in India, having been swept out to sea with his wife.

Vijay Tulshidas Daswani, 72, died at Talpona beach in Goa on the evening of 22 March after going for a swim just after 6pm.

Harish Raut Dessai, a police officer at Canacona police station, told The Independent the couple were dragged out to sea by a “strong wave”.

Lifeguards rushed to rescue the pair and brought them to shore. While the woman was revived, the man could not be saved.

Mr Daswani, from Mapesbury in London, was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.