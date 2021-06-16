Chris Pratt says it’s ‘devastating’ what’s happening in India

Chris Pratt has a special message for his Indian fans as they face a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old American actor told the Indian news organisation News 18: “All the people of India are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win.”

“We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support,” he said.

“It’s devastating to us what’s happening to our friends in India and we just are praying for a quick and speedy recovery for you,” he said.

The Guardians of The Galaxy star also spoke about his new movie The Tomorrow War, in which he is set to star as an ex-military man who teams up with a scientist in a quest to save the fate of humanity.

The Tomorrow War trailer

India has recorded more than 29 million confirmed Covid cases. So far, 3,79,573 people have died due to the disease.

Earlier, actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had pledged their support for India.

Actor Jennifer Aniston had also appealed to her fans to lend assistance to India during this crisis.