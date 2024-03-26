For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian police arrested several protesters to prevent them from marching to prime minister Narendra Modi’s home to demand the release of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested on graft charges last week.

Around 300 of Mr Kejriwal’s supporters assembled near parliament building in the national capital to start their march when police in riot gear detained a number of them.

Authorities stated that the protests were not authorised and implemented outside Mr Modi’s residence a section of Indian law which prohibits gatherings in response to the demonstration by Mr Kejriwal’s political outfilt – the Aam Aadmi Party (Common Man’s Party).

“This is a dictatorship. If someone is doing good for the public of Delhi, why arrest such a person?” Rubina Parveen, a protester, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “Our voices are muzzled. The public is very angry ... If a good leader is sent to jail, then what will happen to the common public?”

The 55-year-old political rival to Mr Modi was arrested on Thursday just weeks ahead of India’s general elections in which the prime minister is seeking a third straight term.

Members of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man’s Party, shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, 26 March 2024. (AP)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s financial crime agency, arrested the anti-corruption campaigner who heads the AAP in connection with graft allegations relating to the capital city’s now-defunct liquor policy.

Kejriwal is the first serving chief minister to be arrested in India.

Since his detention by the ED, hundreds of supporters have been staging protests daily. Mr Kejriwal was remanded in custody of the ED for seven days following a court’s decision on Friday.

His party has declared that he will continue to serve as Delhi CM while they challenge the case in court.

Members of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, 26 March 2024. (AP)

AAP’s members allege that Mr Kejriwal’s arrest was the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) way to stop him from campaigning in the elections. They accuse the Modi government of misusing its power by wielding federal investigative agencies under its government to intimidate political opponents.

However, the federal government and the BJP refute any allegations of political meddling, stating that law enforcement agencies were merely carrying out their duties.

On Tuesday, BJP supporters also staged protests against Mr Kejriwal, calling for his resignation. During their demonstration, state BJP supporters marched towards the Delhi secretariat and Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva was detained during the party’s protest.

Police also used water cannons to break up the gathering of BJP workers protesting against Mr Kejriwal at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

Policemen detain a member of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, 26 March 2024. (AP)

“A government cannot run from jail. You can run a gang from jail but not a government. A government can run only as per the Constitution,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, ​​Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the national capital region and made special arrangements restricting the movement of vehicles. “To ensure smooth traffic management in the New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for the public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory read.

Additional reporting with agencies