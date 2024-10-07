Five dead and over 100 hospitalised after Indian air show in 36C heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



At least five people died and around 100 others were hospitalised after more a million people attended the Indian Air Force’s air show in southern Chennai city in scorching heat.

A record 1.3 million people flocked to the venue at the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday to watch the thrilling display in 36C heat.

However, the situation turned awry as people began to leave the venue at 1pm local time after the air show ended and an overwhelming crowd packed the streets and roads, leading to a blockade. The airshow was held to mark the IAF’s 92nd anniversary and was widely publicised by the IAF, as it was the first such event in the coastal city of Chennai in over two decades.

People began filling the two-kilometre stretch of coastline from 7am in the blazing sun to secure the best spots for the 11.30am show. The event also earned a spot in the Limca Book of Records, India’s longest-running record book, for the record turnout at an airshow in the country.

As the event concluded, the large crowd began to disperse, leading to a stampede-like situation. People were stuck for more than 40 minutes as exit points became congested, and chaos ensued when some individuals broke through barricades in a desperate attempt to leave the venue.

open image in gallery People arrive to watch the Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow ahead of the Indian Air Force day celebrations at Marina beach ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ambulances were unable to reach those in need, with some stranded in the crowd for over 30 minutes, delaying patient transfers to hospitals.

Footage showed people, car and ambulances stranded on roads as they tried to leave the venue. Metro stations and railway stations were also packed to capacity.

Around 230 people were treated for fainting and dehydration at the venue, with approximately 93 hospitalised, according to the Times of India.

Among the deceased was D John, 56, who collapsed around 3 pm, but the ambulance was reportedly delayed after getting stuck in the crowd. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Karthikeyan, 34, died after experiencing chest pain while riding his bike after leaving the event. A doctor at the RGGGH hospital said that heatstroke could not be ruled out as the cause of the chest pain, but the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

open image in gallery People suffered heat stroke, fainted and reported dehydration ( AFP via Getty Images )

Two of the other three victims were identified as Srinivasan and Dinesh.

Chandramohan, a software engineer who attended the event and uses only one name, said there was no water supply at the function despite the “hot and humid” weather and he saw people fainting due to lack of air circulation and dehydration.

“Worst was the exit after the event. Roads were choked...Buses got stuck too,” he said.

Ma Subramanian, state minister for medical and family welfare, said in a post on X that the government had provided medical teams, security, temporary toilets, and drinking water supply for the event.

“The news of the deaths ... is very sad and painful when the public... suffered due to overcrowding and high temperatures,” Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, member of parliament from ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party tweeted, adding unmanageable gatherings should be avoided.

The IAF event is being accused of poor management and lack of preparation in a country where mass gatherings have led to deaths in recent years.

In July 2024, at least 121 people were killed after a crowd crush during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

in 2017, a stampede at a crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two Mumbai railway stations killed 22 people and 32 were injured.

Officials from the air force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.