India investigates Google Maps after car plunges off broken bridge killing 3 people

Indian authorities are investigating Google Maps and local government officials following the deaths of three men whose car fell off a broken bridge in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The men, identified as Amit Kumar, Vivek Kumar and Ajit Kumar were reportedly using the navigation app while driving to a wedding when their vehicle plunged into the Ramganga River, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in Badaun district around 10am on Sunday, when the group was travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj. According to police, the GPS displayed the route as operational near Dataganj in Badaun, as the bridge had been in use until a section caved during floods in 2023.

However, the route was neither closed, nor were any signs installed.

“Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the system,” circle officer Ashutosh Shivam said at the time.

Mr Shivam noted that the absence of safety barriers or warning signs on the approach to the bridge contributed to the fatal accident. The driver, relying on navigation, was unaware of the danger and drove off the damaged section.

Authorities have since questioned a representative from Google Maps and interviewed officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). Police in Dataganj have booked four engineers of the public works department as well as some unknown person, police officer Gaurav Bishnoi told the Press Trust of India.

A regional officer of Google Maps is also being investigated in the case. However, he is yet to be named in the police complaint.

Police are also investigating both the navigation system’s failure to provide accurate information and the lack of proper precautions at the site.

A Google spokesperson expressed condolences, stating, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families.

“We’re working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue,” the company told AFP.