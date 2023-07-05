Outcry in India after man filmed urinating on tribal person

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police arrested a man in India after he was filmed urinating on a tribal person in public, triggering widespread backlash in the country.

Identified as Pravesh Shukla, the accused was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

In the clip, emerging six days after the incident, the man could be seen smoking a cigarette as he urinated on the tribal man sitting on the ground, reported India Today. According to media reports, the accused, who also reportedly had affiliation with prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was drunk at the time.

As the clip went viral on social media, several people demanded his arrest.

“This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. Strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribal [people] in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped," Kamal Nath, a former chief minister of the state, tweeted.

"The incident of a tribal/Dalit youth being humiliated by an influential local leader in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely shameful and no amount of condemnation can suffice for such inhumane acts,” former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said.

“The government woke up only after the video went viral, which is highly distressing. The BJP-led government of Madhya Pradesh should abandon their attempts to protect the culprit and must not refrain from hiding his links with the party. His assets must be seized."

The outrage prompted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to slap the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

He has also been charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act – which is meant to provide protection to the historically oppressed.

“A criminal is a criminal. He does not belong to a particular caste, religion or a party,” wrote the chief minister, after it was alleged that the man was associated with BJP. He said the government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused. “We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, "Irrespective of which party he is, whoever commits a mistake will be punished."

Photos of the accused with Sidhi BJP legislator Kedarnath Shukla and Rewa BJP lawmaker Rajendra Shukla, surfaced on social media. The party, however, categorically denied any association with him.

"I know him because he is from my constituency, but he is not my representative or a BJP worker," said Kedarnath Shukla. Meanwhile, the man’s father, Ramakant Shukla, said his son was the representative of Kedar Shukla.

"He is a representative of the BJP MLA, which is why he is being targeted by the opposition. I hope there is a thorough investigation in the case, and justice is served," he said.

The wife of the victim demanded action against the accused. “He is my husband. If something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done.”