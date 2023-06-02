Dozens dead and hundreds injured as two trains crash in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 50 people have been killed and hundreds taken to hospital after two passenger trains derailed on Friday in India.

Nearly 500 police officers and 75 ambulances have been sent to the crash site in the Balasore district in the country’s eastern state of Odisha.

India‘s prime minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed” by the incident and that “all possible assistance” is being given to those affected.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.

“Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he said in a post on Twitter.

(Kanak news)

Rescuers are attempting to free 200 people feared trapped in the wreckage, said D.B. Shinde, administrator of the state’s Balasore district.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track.

It was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction. Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

The collision is a “grave accident”, H K Dwivedi, West Bengal’s chief secretary told reporters. South Eastern Railway officials, who did not want to be named, said they fear heavy casualties, without disclosing the number of deaths.

(ANI/Reuters)

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, derailed and fell on the opposite track, with many people still trapped, the reports said.

“I can’t comment on the details right now and casualty figures. I was in Delhi and rushing to the accident site,” Archana Joshi, general manager for South Eastern Railways, said.

Joshi said a large number of injured were being shifted to hospitals. “Railway rescue teams from Kharagpur and other nearby stations have already reached the site. Relief and rescue are under way.”

(Kanak News)

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India‘s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in the worst train accident in India‘s history.

Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

More to follow...