Ironman organisers booked after 26-year-old man dies during triathlon endurance race

Police in India have booked the organisers of a triathlon race nearly two months after a 26-year-old participant collapsed and died.

Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, who worked in the technology strategy sector, participated in a triathlon endurance race called Ironman 70.3 in the Indian tourist state of Goa in October. The endurance race involved a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycling ride and a 13.1-mile run.

Shrivastava, who was from the eastern city of Ranchi, collapsed just 500m from the finish line after completing all the phases of the triathlon. He later died of multiple organ failure.

The Goa police on Wednesday booked the race director and organisers of Ironman on charges of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

The authorities said Shrivastava's father filed a police complaint in Ranchi, which was forwarded to the Goa police. The father, in his complaint, alleged that the organisers failed to provide immediate medical treatment after his son collapsed, and his son died as a consequence of their negligence.

"The complainant also alleged that the accused stole a watch that his son was wearing and deleted his record (bib number) from the race event and the surveillance footage of the event, thereby destroying evidence," the Indian Express quoted an unnamed police officer as saying.

An investigation has been initiated, the officer added.

The organisers of the event issued a statement in October, but said they would not share personal details “out of respect for the athlete and their family”.

The runner, who had been documenting his preparation for the triathlon on Instagram for weeks, took part in the individual category of the race that saw participants from 50 countries.

On his social media profile, which was filled with videos of him cycling and weight training, he described himself as an “adrenaline junkie” aiming to conquer the “sea, air and land”.

“We are saddened to confirm the passing of a race participant during Sunday’s triathlon,” wrote Ironman 70.3 Goa in a statement on their Facebook page.

“We appreciate the quick work of onsite safety personnel and first responders to provide the athlete with medical support.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support.”

Shrivastava had been in training in Goa for the race, swimming in open waters and documenting his preparation for his Instagram followers. He also completed a half-marathon earlier this year in his hometown Ranchi.

Police said after completing his schooling from Ranchi, Shrivastava pursued engineering before moving to northern tech hub Gurugram for a job at a consulting firm in 2019.