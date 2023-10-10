Endurance runner, 26, collapses and dies 500m from triathlon finish line

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 26-year-old collapsed and died just as he was about to finish a triathlon race in India.

Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava, who worked in the technology strategy sector, participated in a triathlon endurance race called Ironman 70.3 in the Indian tourist state of Goa on Sunday. The endurance race involved a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycling ride and a 13.1-mile run.

The engineer from the eastern city of Ranchi collapsed just 500m from the finish line after completing all the phases of the triathlon and was rushed to hospital.

Police officials who identified the 26-year-old said he died on Monday due to multiple organ failure, according to Indian media reports. The reason for his death has not yet been officially confirmed.

The organisers of the event issued a statement on the death, but said they would not share personal details “out of respect for the athlete and their family”.

The runner, who had been documenting his preparation for the triathlon on Instagram for weeks, took part in the individual category of the race that saw participants from 50 countries.

On his social media profile, which was filled with videos of him cycling and weight training, he described himself as an “adrenaline junkie” aiming to conquer the “sea, air and land”.

“We are saddened to confirm the passing of a race participant during Sunday’s triathlon,” wrote Ironman 70.3 Goa in a statement on their Facebook page.

“At approximately 500 metres from the finish on the run portion of the race, the athlete required medical assistance. Emergency medical personnel and an ambulance positioned on the run course for the event provided immediate medical support before transporting the athlete to a nearby hospital, where they sadly passed away today,” it said.

“We appreciate the quick work of onsite safety personnel and first responders to provide the athlete with medical support.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support,” the statement said.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a police officer as saying under the condition of anonymity that Shrivastava had died of “multiple organ failure on Monday afternoon”.

The officer said this was according to preliminary information and added that a police complaint has not yet been filed by the family.

The 26-year-old had been in training in Goa for the race, swimming in open waters and documenting his preparation for his Instagram followers. He also completed a half-marathon earlier this year in his hometown Ranchi.

Police said after completing his schooling from Ranchi, Shrivastava pursued engineering before moving to northern tech hub Gurugram for a job at a consulting firm in 2019.