in focus

A trans teacher was denied work at two schools. She’s now fighting for her right to employment at India’s top court

A 31-year-old trans woman has taken her fight against discrimination to the country’s highest seat of justice after being denied work opportunities. Namita Singh reports

Tuesday 16 January 2024 10:40
Comments
Jane Kaushik,31, says she was fired from two of the schools after they learnt of her gender identity

Jane Kaushik,31, says she was fired from two of the schools after they learnt of her gender identity

(Supplied by Jane Kaushik)

Jane Kaushik, 31, was delighted to land a teaching job after several unsuccessful interviews.

She would have to relocate from India’s bustling capital Delhi to the remote city of Jamnagar located 1,200km away in the western state of Gujarat. But she did not mind as it gave her a shot at leading a life of dignity.

Hours prior to joining, she decided to call the JP Modi school, requesting the human resource department to arrange her accommodation. Little did she know that her request would trigger a chain of events that would ultimately culminate in her losing her job, even before she could set foot inside the school’s premises.

Thank you for registering

