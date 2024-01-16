Jane Kaushik, 31, was delighted to land a teaching job after several unsuccessful interviews.

She would have to relocate from India’s bustling capital Delhi to the remote city of Jamnagar located 1,200km away in the western state of Gujarat. But she did not mind as it gave her a shot at leading a life of dignity.

Hours prior to joining, she decided to call the JP Modi school, requesting the human resource department to arrange her accommodation. Little did she know that her request would trigger a chain of events that would ultimately culminate in her losing her job, even before she could set foot inside the school’s premises.