Police in India arrested a man who sexually harassed a Korean vlogger during her trip to the northern state of Rajasthan, according to reports.

The incident took place on Monday as the man spotted the woman roaming alone at the Pachetia hill in Jodhpur.

The accused, a 25-year-old man identified only by his first name Deepak, could be seen stalking the woman in a video she recorded of her harrowing experience as she climbed down the stairs of the walled city.

He overtook her at one point and waited for her down the stairs before flashing her. He then chased her as she called for help.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) demanded that state authorities take action against the man.

“Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur,” wrote Swati Maliwal. “This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country,” she wrote, tagging the state’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The accused is “mentally sick and keeps roaming around”, police official Dinesh Lakhawat was quoted as saying by Times Now. He added that the man was now in police custody. “We have arrested him for disturbing the peace as no complaint has been made by the tourist about the incident.”

This is not an isolated instance of foreign tourists being harassed in India.

In March, a 29-year-old Dutch tourist was molested and stabbed, allegedly by a resort staff, hours after she arrived for a yoga retreat at the popular Indian tourist destination of Goa.

The accused, identified as one Abhishek Verma, trespassed into her tent, and also stabbed another person attempting to help the tourist, said the police.

In Delhi, a Japanese woman was sexually assaulted by a group of men during the celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi.

The young woman could be seen in a video being groped by five or six men who forcefully smeared her face with colours while screaming "happy Holi", smashed an egg on her head and shoved her around.

The city police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the incident. The woman left for Bangladesh soon after the incident.