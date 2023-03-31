Dutch tourist molested and stabbed at resort in Goa, say reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 29-year-old Dutch tourist was allegedly molested and stabbed by a resort staff, hours after she arrived for a yoga retreat at the popular Indian tourist destination of Goa.

The accused, identified as one Abhishek Verma, trespassed into her tent, reported the Indian news wire agency ANI.

He reportedly also stabbed another person attempting to help the tourist, said the police on Friday.

“A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, the accused ran away,” superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

“After that the accused returned with a knife, assaulted the local person, further assaulted the complainant, and fled away from the spot."

The knife used has also been recovered, added the SP.

A preliminary report has been registered against the man, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt.

Meanwhile, The Netherlands embassy has taken cognisance of the incident, reported India Today.

This is not an isolated incident of foreign tourists being attacked in Goa, a popular destination for vacations.

Earlier last week, two hotel staffers were also held for allegedly attacking a Russian woman, reported PTI. According to the report, the accused entered her hotel room around 3pm on 24 March, when she was asleep.

As she woke from the sound, they held her by her hand and tried to cover her mouth to prevent her from calling for help.

A case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for causing grievous hurt.