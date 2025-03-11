Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Narendra Modi was set to support Mauritius in its dispute with Britain over the Chagos archipelago as India’s prime minister arrived in the Indian Ocean nation to a grand welcome on Tuesday.

Mr Modi was received in the strategically located maritime neighbour by prime minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and was scheduled to meet president Dharam Gokhool.

The Indian leader was expected to attend National Day celebrations in the capital Port Louis on 12 March as the chief guest. A contingent of the Indian military and a naval ship were set to participate in the event as well.

India’s foreign ministry said the prime minister would discuss the Chagos dispute and reaffirm Delhi’s longstanding support for Mauritius' sovereignty over the islands.

“We have continued to support Mauritius and will continue to do so,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi. “I would imagine that during the visit there will be an opportunity perhaps for the Mauritius side to update us on any issues that might still be outstanding if there are any issues by that time.”

The Chagos archipelago, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory, is a group of seven atolls comprising over 60 islands. One of the atolls, Diego Garcia, is operated by the US as a forward operating base for its forces in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, making it a key strategic hub.

Mauritius gained independence in 1968, but the UK kept control of the Chagos islands and forcibly displaced an estimated 2,000 native people to establish the Diego Garcia base, which was leased to the US.

India sees Mauritius as a key ally in countering China’s ever-growing influence in the Indian Ocean and enhancing regional security.

Narendra Modi receives a guard of honour in Mauritius ( X/@narendramodi )

The UK last year reached a landmark deal with Mauritius on returning sovereignty over the Chagos islands after years of negotiations. The agreement would guarantee a lease on the base for 99 years, at a reported cost of £18bn to the British taxpayer.

Last month, US president Donald Trump confirmed that he would support an agreement between Mauritius and the UK.

In the course of Mr Modi’s visit, India and Mauritius could sign several agreements on capacity building, bilateral trade and tackling cross-border financial crime. They were also set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in maritime zone management and ocean observation and research.

“This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors,” Mr Modi said on X. “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour and key Indian Ocean partner. We are connected by shared values and deep-rooted cultural ties. My visit will further strengthen the foundations of our friendship and build a brighter chapter in India-Mauritius ties.”

Samuel Bashfield, an expert on Indo-Pacific security at the Australia India Institute, said it was in India's interest to retain the US presence on Diego Garcia as a counterweight to China.

“Diego Garcia could be a useful runway for Indian surveillance aircraft in the Indian Ocean to use periodically," Mr Bashfield explained.

India, in a bid to expand its strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean, previously helped Mauritius develop sea and air links on the remote Agalega islands.