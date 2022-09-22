Indian company announces 11-day mental health break for its employees

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day mental health break for its employees.

The news was announced by the fashion company’s founder and chief technology officer Sanjeev Barnwal on Wednesday (21 September).

“We’ve announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year!” he wrote on Twitter. “Keeping the upcoming festive season and the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to reset and recharge from 22 October to 1 November.

“Mental health is important,” Mr Barnwal added.

Another message on Meesho’s website read that the initiative is aimed at allowing employees “to completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period”.

Soon after this announcement, many people praised Mr Barnwal for “caring about mental health”.

“Meesho is setting standards that will define the entire industry and propel changes across firms towards employee well-being! Kudos!” one person wrote.

“India needs more entrepreneurs like you,” another addded.

One person wrote: “Great initiative. Mental health should be a top priority at companies. Many burn in silence because they have to earn a living.”

The World Health Organisation estimates that the burden of mental health problems in India is 2,443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 10,000 population.

The economic loss due to mental health conditions in the country, between 2012-30, is estimated to be at $1.03 trillion.

According to the organisation, “raising awareness and mobilising efforts” in support of mental health is necessary for addressing the situation in India.